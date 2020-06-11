Fear The Beast: Eddie Hall in amazing shape, drops another 23 pounds

@eddiehallwsm

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall is in the shape of his life as ‘The Beast’ prepares for a boxing match against his arch-nemesis.

Hall is in training to battle Hafthor Bjornsson in Las Vegas next year and has been consistently morphing his body for years.

With the help of ramped up training for his fight, Hall has now lost 73 pounds in weight and is ripped to pieces.

Showing off his amazing weight-loss, Hall has been updating his fans on his every move through social media.

WBN previously reported that Hall has dropped 50 pounds thanks to changing his diet and regime thoroughly.

Eddie Hall News

