Knockout Chaos: Unreal Joshua vs Ngannou trailer drops

The Joshua vs Ngannou trailer has dropped for next week’s heavyweight event, ‘Knockout Chaos’ in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh aired the latest movie-style offering that sees Anthnoy Joshua and Francis Ngannou go at it in a Street Fighter set.

The video only adds to the drama yet to unfold. In the Middle East, Joshua puts his reputation on the line against the former UFC champion.

Promoter Eddie Hearn joins Alashikh with his belief that the fight is one of the major sporting events to grace the region.

“This is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights in boxing, and I am grateful His Excellency Turki Alalshikh shares that view,” said Hearn. “We’re talking about two giants in Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

“Two men who look carved out of stone, two devastating punchers. We are ready for another massive event in Saudi Arabia and a night full of drama.

“After AJ’s demolition of Otto Wallin, he steps up against the former MMA Lineal champ. Francis has already proved his credentials in a thriller with Tyson Fury and comes into this clash full of confidence and fire.

“This is one of the biggest fights in the sport and one that can be over in the blink of an eye. When these two meet in Riyadh, one thing is for sure – it will be Knockout Chaos!”

The event will feature one of the most impressive undercards in boxing history to support one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.

The heavyweight division will take further shape when the Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang defends his WBO Interim world championship against former world champion Joseph Parker from New Zealand.

Rey Vargas, the WBC World Champion from Mexico, will make the first defense of his belt. He takes on the No.1 contender, the Liverpool featherweight Nick Ball.

A Battle of Britain at Lightweight is featured on the card. Top young contender and IBF European Champion Mark Chamberlain from England will challenge for the European Champion, Welshman Gavin Gwynne.

Also performing in Riyadh will be Australian Heavyweight hopeful Justis Huni. He wants to make his name in the flagship division against Kevin Lerena.

