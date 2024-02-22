Amer Abdallah aims to help boxing grow in the Middle East

Amer Abdallah, a seasoned figure in combat sports for nearly three decades, unveils ambitious plans for 2024, aiming to revolutionize talent promotion in boxing. From his roots as a fighter to his current role as a revered advisor, Abdallah’s trajectory epitomizes a relentless pursuit of excellence and a profound love for the sport.

“Boxing was always the sport I loved the most,” said Abdallah. “With so many great fights being made and with the tremendous movement initiated in Saudi Arabia, there is no reason why the boxing industry can’t unite to make the sport what it was during its golden ages.”

With a diverse background spanning martial arts, kickboxing, and boxing, Abdallah brings a wealth of insight and expertise to the forefront. As a former professional kickboxer, he clinched the WKA Cruiserweight World Title and retired undefeated, affording him a vast understanding of the sport both in and out of the ring.

Transitioning seamlessly through roles such as promoter, manager, gym owner and advisor, Abdallah has exhibited a keen grasp of the business dynamics of combat sports. His early ventures into self-promotion laid the groundwork for a career dedicated to empowering fighters and maximizing their potential. Early in his career, in 2001, he was a pioneer in fighters creating their own promotion company and fighting under that banner.

Mentorship and guidance are at the core of Abdallah’s approach to working with fighters. He emphasizes the importance of balancing career aspirations with financial security and health, offering valuable insights assembled from his own experiences in the ring, securing some of the top endorsement deals in combat sports history.

Amer Abdallah is highly selective about who he works with, preferring to build long-lasting relationships based on common goals and mutual respect. In his training camps and events, he creates a family-like atmosphere where everyone talks openly, trusts each other, and genuinely cares about everyone’s happiness, safety and success.

Abdallah’s extensive network within the boxing community includes luminaries such as Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr, “Stitch” Duran, KSI, Jeff Mayweather, Larry Wade, Badou Jack, and Caleb Plant. Up and coming prospects such as Muhsin Cason, Bryce Mills, Khalid Twaiti are also on the forefront of the rising contenders. These relationships, built on trust and integrity, have been instrumental in his sustained success and influence in the industry.

A dedicated advocate for elevating combat sports in the Middle East, Abdallah has spearheaded groundbreaking events in Dubai, including the first-ever Professional Boxing and Kickboxing card held in May of 2019 and more recently, he played a pivotal role in promoting the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury matchup, co-featuring Badou Jack vs Illunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight Title in Saudi Arabia in February of 2023 which generated over 800,000 PPV buys. Renowned as a premier advisor in the region, Abdallah provides invaluable counsel to several Middle Eastern countries seeking to cultivate a thriving boxing ecosystem.

Abdallah drops hints about exciting new projects and plans, suggesting that unprecedented events and changes will be coming from the Middle East.

“I’m dedicated to helping combat sports grow in the Middle East,” concluded Abdalllah. “It’s a true honor for me to work with some of the esteemed dignitaries I have the pleasure of working with in the region, who love the combat sports with the same passion I do. These events not only extend a platform for established champions, but for the next generation as well. Ultimately, it helps boost boxing on a global scale and for the entire sport”