British judge Terry O’Connor called to explain mobile phone accusations

Mark Robinson

British judge and referee Terry O’Connor if facing an investigation into allegations he used a mobile phone whilst overseeing a high-profile clash.

O’Connor was ringside for Matchroom Boxing’s show headlined by Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez in Peterborough on Saturday night.

The result was controversial, with O’Connor handing in the most eye-popping card of all.

Ritson seemingly lost the fight to Vasquez by a wide margin, but only one of the three officials gave the Mexican former world champion the verdict.

Two others, including O’Connor, saw it for Ritson. O’Connor’s tally of 117-111 to the home fighter was way off the mark.

It later emerged that a still of O’Connor showed mobile phone use, which the ex-boxer now has to answer for.

“Mr. O’Connor will appear before the Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control following his appointment to the boxing tournament at the East of England Showground Arena on Saturday, 17th October 2020,” said a statement by the BBBofC forwarded to World Boxing News on Monday.

There’s been a mass of uproar on social media since the TV still from Sky Sports began doing the rounds.

Irish star Michael Conlan was one of those who gave his reaction.

“No words or excuses for Terry O’Connor’s wide card while on the phone. How many times has he been on the wrong side of decisions in the past?

“How many times has this actually went unseen? F-ing people’s livelihoods being messed with. Disgusting state of affairs for judging,” said the Top Rank star.







TERRY O’CONNOR VIDEO

A suspension or even worse could now be on the cards for O’Connor if indeed it’s proved that he had a phone.

Another clip of the incident has since emerged, which states O’Connor simply had his pen and scorecard in hand and not a device.

This will all be covered during the proceedings before the Board makes a final decision.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has already called for O’Connor to be struck off if found guilty.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.