Pacquiao vs Buakaw date set, pro return and McGregor on hold

Manny Pacquiao will not be making a professional comeback to the ring or facing Conor McGregor anytime soon.

Instead, a date has been set for an exhibition with Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek. Buakaw says the Thai superstar will face Pacquiao at the IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani. The clash will occur in the spring.

Pacquiao vs Buakaw date set

“It is coming. April 20th, 2024,” Buakaw confirmed.

The confirmation has been coming for a long time after the pair staged a press conference last summer.

“We are honored to have Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek for this historic event. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you won’t want to miss,” said Fresh Air Festival CEO and fight host Vinij Lertratanachai at the official announcement.

Pacquiao’s plans mean a professional return, mooted by Bob Arum, and fights with McGregor or even Amir Khan won’t happen in the first half of the New Year.

Sitting ringside for ‘Day of Reckoning’ week, McGregor called Pacquiao to make a decision soon.

Conor McGregor

“Get me back in there,” McGregor told talkSPORT. “The Mac has lots to offer and loads to deliver. They are talking to Manny here in Saudi.

“The lads in the UFC aren’t talking any. So, the lads here are talking Manny. The UFC isn’t talking any.

“Give me something. I’m supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December!”

He added: “For all the figures I’ve brought in this game, I sell more than all of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I’ve been treated at this moment.

“From what I came through to what I bring, they should open the floodgates for me.

“I’m waiting! And my patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”

Asian super-fight

Pacquiao vs Buakaw is a massive event in its own right on Asian shores. Fans from both codes wait with bated breath until they trade blows.

Buakaw concluded his Muay Thai career a few weeks ago. Buakaw defeated Nayanesh Ayman in a rematch on Saturday in the Rajadamnern World Series event in Bangkok.

They fought at Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium in front of an adoring crowd. Before that, he defeated rival Saenchai at the Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall in Pattaya, Thailand, at BKFC Thailand 5.

Keeping busy while Pacquiao’s career has stalled could be a telling factor when the first bell goes next April.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

