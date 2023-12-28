WBC Legends Belt unveiled for Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw

The World Boxing Council has made a unique Legends Belt for the exhibition between Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek.

As World Boxing News reported, Pacquiao vs Buakaw is set for April 20 in Thailand, marking a year of preparation by organizers at Fresh Air Festival.

The pair of legends will collide in expected boxing rules as Asian fans salivate at the prospect of two greats trading blows.

IMPACT Arena in Bangkok will host, giving Buakaw a home advantage in front of his adoring supporters.

Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw Legends Belt

WBC chiefs have commissioned an excellent strap to mark the occasion in what will be a one-off presentation.

Pacquiao will be a considerable favorite to win the fight. However, Buakaw has recently scored a victory under the bare-knuckle banner. He will hope to use this to pull off a shock.

The encounter will be available on Pay Per View worldwide, and the tradition of former professionals facing each other in exhibitions will continue.

Mayweather rematch

As already announced, Pacquiao’s rival – Floyd Mayweather, will rematch John Gotti III during Super Bowl week. Boxing still hasn’t given up hope of the pair enjoying their own second helping.

Mayweather has so far resisted the advances of Pacquiao in a non-professional setting. However, they did engage in talks with Saudi Arabian investors about a fight in 2020, as World Boxing News exclusively revealed before anyone else at the time.

Ultimately, it came to nothing, and Mayweather continued facing YouTubers and influencers until Gotti. The first Mayweather vs Gotti event ended in a riot. Therefore, the notion that there is to stage another is bemusing to many.

If both Mayweather and Pacquiao win, hosting a return of their May 2, 2015 blockbuster would be the order of the day. Perhaps it could happen during the next Riyadh Season in 2024?

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.