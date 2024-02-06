Manny Pacquiao training hard for legendary $25m super-fight

Manny Pacquiao is training hard for a super0-fight with legendary Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek, due to occur on April 20.

The pair agreed to the fight in 2023. However, a date wasn’t forthcoming until the last few weeks. Both combatants are now in respective camps for the collision.

Pacquiao’s right-hand man, Sean Gibbons, posted a video of Pacquiao beginning his training. The Filipino superstar has since cranked things up a notch.

The clash will be Pacquiao’s first major event since he retired in 2021, having revealed that after the Buakaw headliner, he intends to fight again professionally.

A rematch with Floyd Mayweather is already on the cards for December in Japan. However, a full return to the sport is expected in the later summer, leading into Mayweather II.

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Conor McGregor are on the ‘Pac-Man- hitlist as Pacquiao aims to pocket tens of millions before walking away for good.

Manny Pacquiao in training

Manny Pacquiao is training for the Buakaw fight on April 20. 📸@knuckleheadsean pic.twitter.com/kgb1alepKi — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) February 6, 2024

Gibbons told Boxing Scene: “Technically, he’s out of retirement and would love to fight Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia. He’s got about a year left. He wants to fight.

“Manny feels that he’s in tremendous shape. He’s training for this exhibition, but hopefully that will lead to something bigger and better,” he added.

On skepticism surrounding a full comeback after three years away, Gibbons responded: “I do [think he’ll fight professionally again]. One of the fights that people have talked about for a long time was Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor.

“That’s something that will be sensational in Saudi Arabia. Let’s go. It will be a good place to do it. It’s really simple.

“His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, [chairman of Saudi’s General Entertainment Authority], loves big events, and he’s putting on the best events.

“It’s a very intriguing and fun fight bringing two of the biggest names together in combat sports.”

Buakaw

The Buakaw fight, which is up first, is worth a $25 million pot, one of the significant reasons Pacquiao is following through on his promise to face the Muay Thai superstar.

There’s also interest in Manny Pacquiao fighting at the Olympics. World Boxing News contacted Gibbons, who confirmed they are still awaiting a formal decision.

If he can compete for the Philippines at Paris 2024, those professional plans will be put on hold until at least 2025.

Once the summer is over, the Mayweather return will take precedence as RIZIN is ready to host the fight on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

