‘Fed up’ Anthony Joshua ‘stiff and tense, maybe doesn’t want it?’

Anthony Joshua is ‘fed up, stiff and tense’ going into his ‘Day of Reckoning’ clash. That’s the view of dangerous opponent Otto Wallin.

The Swede aims to stop Joshua’s attempt to claim a third heavyweight title in the future. Wallin believes he can pull off a shock as the Briton is no longer hungry.

“I’m a tricky southpaw. I’m a good fighter. It’s short notice for this fight. Also, he’s got a new trainer, so I think that can be tricky,” said Wallin.

“He used to be a happy guy, but from what I see now, he seems very stiff and tense. Maybe he’s fed up with all of this stuff?”

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

On his mindset going into the fight, Wallin added: “Of course, I’m nervous, but I just want to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Frank Warren for making this happen.

“Of course, I’m nervous. It’s a big fight, a big opportunity, but I’m ready for it. I’ve worked very hard to be here, and now it’s time to enjoy the moment, win the fight, and move on.

“People are talking about upsets. I’m going to win the fight, and you shouldn’t call it an upset. It’s not really an upset. It’s just natural. This is my time, so I’m ready for it. I’m just happy to be here.

“I’m just trying to be myself. People say I talk a lot now, but I get asked questions and answer them how I feel.

“I’m not trying to make anything up. It’s just the truth. If people like it, then fine. If they don’t, then that’s okay too.”

Joshua himself is under no illusions that Wallin will be a walkover on his current form.

“Wallin’s a tough guy. He’s never been stopped and never been hurt. Durable. So he’s going to be game,” Joshua told TNT Sports.

“I feel a lot of people doubt how good I am, but I’m going to show them how good I am. I can’t wait, I’m looking forward to it.

“The shots I will be able to land because he’s a southpaw, that gives me certain opportunities.

“I’ve been in there with Usyk twice. I’ve shared the ring with him for twenty-four rounds. He is a talented fighter. Obviously, it’s a loss on the record, but I took it as a learning curve for me, and I’ll come back stronger.”

