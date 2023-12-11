World champion chooses $680,000 Saudi paycheck over IBF title

World cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will vacant his IBF title rather than forfeit a mammoth paycheck for two fights in Saudi Arabia.

According to figures being bandied around in Australia, Opetaia is set to rake in $680,000 for a Saudi double in December and March.

Opetaia is due to fight Ellis Zorro [$450,000] before mandatory challenger Mairis Briedis [$230,000] next spring. However, the IBF is not happy with the delay.

They want Opetaia to face Briedis first, despite promoter Eddie Hearn claiming the Latvian isn’t ready for December 23’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ card.

IBF rules mean Jai Opetaia will vacate the title belt

The IBF warned Hearn: “We’ve made it clear to Jai’s team that he cannot fight Ellis Zorro for the title,” according to Fox Sports.

“We had already given Jai an exemption to fight Jordan Thompson in his last fight. So he can’t get another exemption to fight Zorro, who has no world ranking.

“In our rules, it can’t be done. He can’t have back-to-back exemptions. If we break the rules for Jai, it opens the floodgates for everyone else.

“The IBF has notified Jai’s team that he cannot fight Zorro. We’ve said his next fight has to be his mandatory against Briedis.

“If Jai Opetaia goes ahead and fights Zorro, he will be stripped of his IBF world title,” they added.

Life-changing paycheck

Tearing his hair out, Hearn states Opetaia cannot turn down the kind of money on offer, even in exchange for his world title.

“We’ve just got to have some common sense,” Hearn told Boxing Social. “You’ve got the number in the division who will vacate his belt. The belts are going to start not to matter.

“He’s got a two-fight deal in Saudi. It’s life-changing money for him. So what are you going to do? Give it all up? Because of a silly decision by a committee?”

In addition, Hearn stated: “I think belts matter. To be a work champion holds value, no question. But it would be best if you didn’t let it disrupt and distract your career.

“For Jai, those two fights could finally secure his and his children’s futures. You’ll let a belt, a governing body, and a committee stop you from doing that?

“We should all abide by rules, but if rules are inconsistent or unfair, you have to stand up against them?”

Regarding his fight in less than two weeks, Opetaia – who also is Ring Magazine champion, said: “There’s a big part of me that’s so grateful to be part of this card, but I’ve earned my spot here.

“On December 23, I will show why I’m the best Cruiserweight in the world and the king of the division.

“It doesn’t matter who is put in front of me. I have to beat them. I have a new mission, so let’s get it done. I’m ready. This is what I do.”

Opetaia’s clash with Zorro was one of only two world title fights on the lucrative bill. Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur remains the only championship bout left.

