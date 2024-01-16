Fury vs Usyk undercard underwhelms

The Fury vs Usyk undercard underwhelmed some as the next Riyadh Season headliner approaches a month until fight night.

One fan was so unhappy about the announcement that he compared it to a dog taking a dump – it was that bad in his mind. Judging by other responses, it’s a far cry from last month’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ bill.

On December 23, fans licked their lips in anticipation of seeing many ranked heavyweights on one card. In addition, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder shared co-main event billing.

However, according to some fans’ reactions, boxing’s first undisputed top division super-fight in a quarter of a decade will be backed up by a less-than-desired effort.

Fury vs Usyk undercard

In the co-feature, former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia tries to win his old title back in a rematch against Mairis Briedis.

Having been stripped by the IBF for not facing Briedis on December 23, the Australian became next in line when Gilberto Ramirez rejected the chance to fight Briedis.

It’s a ridiculous situation that allows Opetaia to become a two-time champion within three months without losing his strap.

Joe Cordina puts his IBF title on the line against Anthony Cacace in another world title bout. Meanwhile, Russian former pound-for-pound star Sergey Kovalev has returned from retirement.

The Russian ‘Krusher’ goes up against Robin Sirwan to see if there’s anything left in the tank.

Fury’s friend Isaac Lowe faces Hasibullah Ahmadi on the card, with heavyweight prospects Moses Itauma, Bakhodir Jalolov, and David Nyika adding bulk to the PPV event.

TV details for Fury vs Usyk are yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, TNT Sports will likely show the event on Box Office in the UK. ESPN PPV is the early frontrunner to take the US honor.

Fury vs Usyk card in full

Tyson Fury vs Oleskandr Usyk

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis II

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Moses Itauma vs Opponent TBC

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Opponent TBC

David Nyika vs Opponent TBC

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

