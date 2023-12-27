Deontay Wilder’s terrible record-breaking punch stat squashed

Deontay Wilder landed a pitiful amount of punches in the fight with Joseph Parker. However, misinformation was rife in the aftermath.

According to some, Wilder entered the record books for the wrong reasons, as the former heavyweight champion lost for the third time in his career.

A rumor spread that Wilder landed only 19 punches in the fight. If true, the American would have smashed the record low by 16 punches.

Ironically, the benchmark had been created twice in the last few weeks. Firstly, Edwin De Los Santos took the honor in November. He landed just 38 punches against Shakur Stevenson.

That marker was then beaten a short time later by Regis Prograis against Devin Haney. Prograis scored with just 36 against “The Dream.”

Deontay Wilder’s punch stats

“The Bronze Bomber” created a new low for any heavyweight, with just an average of just three of his punches landing over twelve rounds.

Previously, according to CompuBox, Wilder averaged 36.3 punches thrown and 12.5 punches landed per round.

Against Parker, Wilder landed 39 punches over the twelve rounds and not the 19 reported, averaging 17 punches thrown and those unfathomable three punches landed per round.

Parker’s landed jabs total was 29. It exceeded Wilder’s landed power punches total of 26. Parker landed 41% of his power punches and 35% of his total punches. Wilder averaged 28% and 19%, respectively.

Initial reports that Wilder had only landed and averaged 1.2 punches per round were just social media rumors.

Nullified by Joseph Parker

Whatever way you slice it, Wilder’s attempts against Parker were feeble. The New Zealander’s trainer, Andy Lee, did a marvelous job nullifying Wilder’s work.

Lee oversaw a masterclass at stopping Wilder from throwing his legendary right hand.

“He didn’t throw it because he couldn’t throw it. Whenever he tried, Joseph threw his or shaped to throw his [big shot], and that kept Wilder hesitant. Fight fire with fire,” said Lee, who took a page from cousin Tyson Fury’s playbook.

Parker can look forward to a massive fight to come in 2024. Meanwhile, Wilder has few options and will rue that he didn’t remain active in his later years.

Recently turning 38, Wilder fought only twice in almost four years before last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Whether his body can recover that lost time is highly doubtful.

Furthermore, he looked hesitant, far too slim, and out of sorts on the night. Anthony Joshua would have taken Wilder out on that viewing if they’d shared the ring when they were supposed to.

That fight is now dead in the water.

