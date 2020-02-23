Tyson Fury mauls, man-handles and stops Deontay Wilder in seven

Phil Jay

Lineal king of the 200 pounds plus ranks Tyson Fury shocked the world once again to prove himself the best heavyweight on the planet.

Coming in heavy, Fury did what he promised and went straight for Wilder’s throat.

Rocking Wilder on several occasions, Fury put the now former WBC champion down in the third and fifth rounds before finishing the job in the seventh.

Referee Kenny Bayliss had seen enough as Wilder struggled to cope with Fury’s aggressive approach and mid-attack man-handling.

Fury is now a two-time top division ruler, mimicking what UK rival Anthony Joshua did last December.

A fight between the pair could now be on the cards should Wilder decide against accepting a trilogy at a lower rate of 40%.

Former world heavyweight champion Charles Martin led into the main event with a crushing stoppage of Gerald Washington.

And overhand left did the damage and let to the third man stepping in to save Washington from any further punishment.

Martin is now in line to challenge for his old IBF title.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete remains so following a battering ram of a performance versus Jeo Santisima.

Head-hunting all the way, Navarrete wore down the challenger until eventually forcing Russell Mora to step in as the eleventh came towards a close.

The first Pay-Per-View clash of the night saw freak of nature Sebastian Fundora card a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Daniel Lewis.

Fundora took the spoils 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 on the cards.

In the penultimate contest prior to the PPV portion of the event, Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan shared an all-out ten-round slugfest.

At times Ananyan was hurt, but it was late on in the fight which swung the verdict his way.

Matias took too many headshots and was held up by the ropes, leading to referee Robert Byrd giving him a standing eight count.

It turned out to crucial. Scorecards read 96-93 and 95-94 twice in favour of Ananyan.

In an eight-round welterweight bout, Javier Molina remained in the hunt for a world title shot by defeating Amir Imam via decision.

Team Fury team member Isaac Lowe continued his good form by defeating former world title challenger Alberto Guevara.

A messy affair saw both fighters deducted points on more than one occasion.

In the end, Lowe took a points victory.

Young welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr can now boast a 5-0 record following a four-round decision against Corey Champion.

Mielnicki is progressing well and looks at ease in the ring depite his tender years.

At the lightweight limit, Gabriel Flores Jr. out-scored Matt Conway after eight rounds to improve to 17-0.

In the opener, Rolando Romero moved to 11-0 with a second round stoppage of Arturs Ahmetovs at super lightweight.

