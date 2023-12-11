The obvious reason Joseph Parker can wipe out Deontay Wilder

Joseph Parker has kept a low profile since being confirmed as the next opponent for Deontay Wilder. The former WBO champion has been given little hope of victory in the mainstream.

However, there’s one obvious reason why Parker has a solid chance in the fight and not just for a decision win. Parker can harness an array of knowledge from his friend Tyson Fury.

Parker and Fury have been inseparable since going on a bender after one of the New Zealander’s fights a few years ago. They train together all the time and have become very close.

Andy Lee, Fury’s cousin, is leading the camp. Lee also has the inside track from the man who used to coach him, Sugarhill Steward. Therefore, for Wilder, it’s a dangerous fight to take.

There are only two reverses on his record, plus a draw. All three came against Fury. Wilder has knocked every other opponent he’s faced spark out.

Deontay Wilder plans Joseph Parker highlight reel KO

Speaking to ES News from camp, “The Bronze Bomber” warned Parker about how he’ll be the next victim.

“I want to knock him [Parker] out the ring,” Wilder told Elie Seckbach. “I ain’t never knocked a guy out the ropes yet.

“But I want to add that to the highlight reel, to knock him out of the ropes. I think it’d be very pleasurable for those watching and even myself.

“That’s how I visualize things going. He’s live. He will come with some heart, at least for the first few rounds.

“But it’s going to be up to me. I ain’t playing no games with any of these fighters.”

Parker has all the tools to KO Wilder

The truth is that Wilder has blown hot and cold in his last two massive fights. The Helenius knockover aside, Wilder looked terrible against Fury in February 2020.

If that version of the American slugger turns up, Parker can certainly capitalize on that with the power he holds. A total of 23 knockouts don’t point to Parker being feather-fisted.

Wilder can be hurt. In addition, with the right tactics, he can be taken out. Parker has to come in a little heavy and apply what Fury did to the letter, and he’s got a real chance to cause a significant upset.

At 38, Wilder is undoubtedly not the same force he was between 2015 and 2020 before Fury ended his aura of invincibility.

Furthermore, this is heavyweight boxing. Anything can happen. And with Fury, Lee, and Steward’s guidance, Parker has all the knowledge needed to score a knockout shock.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.