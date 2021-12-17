Hulked heavyweight Joseph Parker at career bulkiest for Derek Chisora II

December 17th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Hulked-up Joseph Parker hit his most immense weight ever as the New Zealander prepares to defend his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title against Derek Chisora.

Parker looked massive as he hit the scales ahead of his second battle with Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday.

HEAVYWEIGHT

A one-time heavyweight champion, Parker weighed 251 pounds, five pounds more than when he won the WBO crown against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Chisora was 248, a couple of pounds shy of the first fight, which Parker won via split decision last spring.

The December 18 fight on DAZN sees Parker vs. Chisora 2 top a massive night of action in Manchester.

PARKER vs. CHISORA 2

‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen returns to the scene of his Fight of the Year contender with Felix Cash back in 2019 as he clashes with Kevin Lele Sadjo for the vacant EBU European Super-Middleweight crown. It comes on the back of his win over Avni Yildirim in July.

Manchester Super-Featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett hopes to make it three wins from three fights in 2021 as he meets Australia’s Bruno ‘The Terminator’ Tarimo in an Eliminator for the IBF World Title.

⚖️ #BarrettTarimo 💪 Who will close on a shot at the IBF World Super-Featherweight Title?

Undefeated New Malden Super-Middleweight talent Lerrone Richards looks to build on his impressive EBU European title win against Giovanni De Carolis when he takes on unbeaten IBO 168lbs World Champion Carlos Gongora.

Croatian Heavyweight knockout artist Alen’ The Savage’ Babic looks to make it ten knockouts from ten fights.

New Zealand Cruiserweight David Nyika fights in the UK for the first time against Anthony Carpin.

Derby Super-Lightweight prospect Sandy Ryan is out to impress against Maria Soledad Caprialo. It follows her vicious body shot knockout win over Aleksandra Vujovic in Italy.

Unbeaten Cruiserweight Jordan’ Troublesome’ Thompson meets Clement Oppenot over six rounds.

Former Team GB standout Cyrus Pattinson takes on Evgenii Vazem over six rounds at Welterweight.

Finally, Anthony Crolla-trained Lightweight Rhiannon Dixon fights Paola Pamela Benavidez over six rounds.

