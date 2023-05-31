A spider bite tale of steak with Fury and partying with Mayweather

Having a steak dinner bout for you by Tyson Fury and partying with Floyd Mayweather isn’t a bad way to get over a spider bite. But that’s precisely what happened to a former heavyweight champion.

Joseph Parker was lucky enough to partake in both on the same night after an initial clash with Derek Chisora was called off pre-pandemic.

Parker and Chisora were due to meet in the UK until a startling encounter with an eight-legged arachnid ruled the former out of the Pay-Per-View battle.

Forced to take some unplanned time out, Las Vegas-based Parker bumped into Mayweather on the famous strip with his buddy Fury.

The trio subsequently spent the evening relaxing, with Mayweather even taking the New Zealander to a club.

Partying with Tyson Fury and Floyd Mayweather

Parker spoke to Vegas Insider, describing what sounded like a hell of a night.

“Tyson is a great guy. When I got bitten by a spider and got sick, I had the opportunity to catch up for dinner on the strip.

“He bought me a nice steak. We celebrated life and enjoyed each other’s company.

“It was me, my trainer, Barry, Tyson, and his security. We were walking through the casino. Everyone is like, ‘Woah man,’ he’s walking around with this energy.

“Then we went to a nightclub to meet Floyd. To take some photos. For me, it’s just unbelievable. From where I come from in New Zealand to being there with Mayweather. Being able to hang out with this champion and show me a good time. It was awesome.”

Adding further details of their chill, Parker said: “He didn’t strip me down and throw me in the pool or anything, though. It was a very manly hangout!

“Floyd is cool. I’ve met him twice. Floyd is Floyd, getting the best tables here and there. Buying this and that, splashing the cash – he’s one of the best of our generation ever.”

Joseph Parker is back to winning ways

Parker returned to winning ways with a first-round knockout following a devastating defeat to Joe Joyce in the UK. The one-time WBO title-holder smashed the unheralded Faiga Opelu in 89 seconds.

An adverse reaction to Parker’s opponent was proven correct, but the New Zealander is building for bigger things.

They eventually got it on twice in 2021 regarding the Chisora fight. Parker won both battles before running into The Juggernaut.

