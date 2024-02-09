Deontay Wilder launches comeback with ‘toothpick’ legs in tow

Deontay Wilder is back in training as the former heavyweight champion prepares to relaunch his ailing career in 2024.

After World Boxing News exclusively confirmed that Wilder will not retire through his manager, Shelly Finkel, “The Bronze Bomber” returned to work.

Training alongside his trusted sidekick Malik Scott, Wilder got put through his paces in the gym. However, one thing never changes regarding Wilder – his legs.

Deontay Wilder’s legs

They look like two toothpicks sticking out of two cocktail sausage thighs. Wilder has to work on those before he dares try crossing over to MMA. But even for boxing, he must secure a better footing.

Against lesser opposition, it didn’t mean anything having those kinds of stilts propping up your power. But as shown in recent losses to Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker, Wilder needs to be more rounded as an athlete and bulk up the lower part of his body.

If he fails to do so, he will again come unstuck as soon as he meets anyone ranked in the top ten.

In addition, comments on Scott’s video backfired. Many called for Wilder to choose another trainer and improve his lacking boxing skills.

On stated: “Deontay Wilder desperately needs a new trainer if he’s going to make one last run! I’ve never been impressed with Malik Scott as a fighter and certainly not as a trainer!”

“His legs,” another said. “Wilder has never understood that he should always have worked his legs. His body does not support the balance even from his punch.”

“Man, I wish he’ll get the hell away from Malik Scott,” added a third.

There’s no doubt that Wilder needs a shake-up in some shape or form. What precisely is that? It would require much more conversation and time than he has right now.

His ability took him so far, probably when it shouldn’t have. A five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion looks like a miracle feat in his current form and appearance.

Who should Deontay Wilder fight next?

So, the big question now is, who should Wilder face next? – Well, Daniel Dubois has been mentioned. However, the last thing Wilder needs is a big puncher who is not afraid to take risks.

He needs a win – and badly. A top-fifteen opponent without devastating punches would be the order of the day. Once a KO is in the bag, Wilder will have to pray one of his haymakers lands flush on a more significant opponent, or he will undoubtedly lose again.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.