Deontay Wilder congratulates trainer Malik Scott on ‘victory’ in Russia

March 29th, 2022

Deontay Wilder congratulated coach Malik Scott for his recent efforts in Russia despite not getting the decision.

His trainer lost against MMA star Sergey Kharitonov on March 19th despite a decent showing.

Scott traveled to the controversial country during the war on Ukraine for an exhibition match with the Russian fighting legend.

Those kinds of events are the only ones permitted due to a complete ban on sanctioned boxing bouts by the WBC, WBO, IBF, and WBA.

Therefore, the American wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to get back in the ring for the first time in six years – no matter what was happening in the world.

After seemingly dominating portions of the fight and dropping Kharitonov into the bargain, Scott somehow lost the decision. Scott himself also saw the canvas during the bout, though.

Six rounds went by before judges carded a highly debatable split decision for the home competitor.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder offered his thoughts to a baffled Scott.

“Congratulations on the victory, bro,” said Wilder. “Malik Scott, we all know what’s up [with that result], so blessing, King.

“Now get your crazy a– back on this side of the grass, lol. I love you, bro. BombZquad. Safe Travels. Be Careful.”

MALIK SCOTT

Scott refrained from questioning the result in his post-fight speech, though. He didn’t want to bite the hand that just fed him.

“Felt good being back under the lights last night. It’s been almost seven since the last time I gloved up. It’s been four years since the last time I did some serious sparring.

“When you’re always busy teaching the craft and learning the craft, it keeps you in some kind of good physical shape.

“Wins, losses, disappointments, etc. I’m grateful for every experience and lesson that comes from this noble art.”

DEONTAY WILDER

“The Odd Guy” guided Deontay Wilder to a great showing in a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last year. After Wilder got battered from pillar to post in the rematch, Scott stepped in for the subsequently sacked Mark Breland.

“The Bronze Bomber” looked in better shape throughout the Las Vegas contest as the battle was named WBN Fight of the Year for 2021.

Wilder put Fury down on the floor twice to make it four knockdowns against the world’s number one heavyweight.

No official confirmation from Wilder about whether he will fight again has been forthcoming.

