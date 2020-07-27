Former Mike Tyson trainer wades in on ‘dangerous mismatch’ 7 secs KO

ESPN / DAZN

Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas has aired his views on the appalling stoppage loss suffered by an out-of-depth Miranda Adkins over the weekend.

Adkins, 41, was thrown to the lions, so to speak, when pitched in against the far more experienced two-belt champion, Seniesa Estrada.

Despite a 5-0 record, Adkins had never beaten a single fighter who had registered a professional boxing victory.

The result? – A shocking seven-second KO loss at the hands of Estrada.

DAZN and Golden Boy have both since been criticized for celebrating the win as one of the fastest KO’s in history. Many fired back to their social media posts on the fight.

Atlas gave his opinion and didn’t hold back.

He said: “Why do we have a paid commission if dangerous mismatches like the Estrada vs Adkins fight on DAZN are sanctioned?

“Why not just do it in the street or backyard? Concussions have no preference. Bad!”

Even the World Boxing Association, who Estrada represents as a title-holder, asked the fans for their opinion on the stoppage.

“Did you see the victory of our Light Flightweight Champion Seniesa Estrada in less than five seconds? What do you think?” – they stated.

In hindsight, they probably wish they hadn’t.

From dangerous to a mismatch, the disgruntled boxing community let rip at what they saw as championing a sickening series of punches.

Heavyweight Malik Scott was one of those who branded the fight ‘disgraceful’.







A late replacement, Adkins was drafted in to save Estrada from a wasted camp. But what did she really learn from obliterating a hapless foe in a flash? – Not much.

Hopefully, in the future, promoters will think twice about allowing someone with hardly any experience at all to mix it with a seasoned champion.

It was a putrid decision. Adkins clearly had no business being in the ring with Estrada. To save an event or not.

