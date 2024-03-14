Seniesa Estrada super-badly wants to be undisputed

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada understands the stakes as she approaches the biggest fight of her career. The WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion is one victory away from becoming the undisputed champion, one of the few accolades she has yet to achieve during a decorated 13-year professional career.

Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs), from East Los Angeles, will face longtime rival Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs), the reigning IBF and WBO champion, on Friday, March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The undisputed showdown and clash of pound-for-pound queens will serve as the co-feature to the 12-round junior lightweight main event between former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez and one-time world title challenger Liam Wilson.

Valdez-Wilson & Estrada-Valle headline a stacked card streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Promoted by Top Rank, in association with No Limit Boxing, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

Estrada and Valle have engaged in a verbal back and forth on social media over the years, which carried over to last month’s announcement press conference in Las Vegas. Valle’s trainer, Gloria Alvarado, trained Estrada as an amateur. Valle’s current promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, guided Estrada for several years. Despite a shared history, the rivalry is anything but friendly.

Following a recent training session, this is what Estrada had to say:

“Becoming an undisputed champion is something I’ve been chasing and wanting for a very long time. I can’t wait for March 29.”

“You can’t let any of the emotions or anger from the past get to you. I’ve been in fights before where I was able to experience that. In my fight with Marlen Esparza, there was a huge rivalry between us. It all came down to who was going to stay mentally focused and stick to the game plan with all the tension leading up to the fight. This fight means even more because it’s for undisputed.”

“{During the kickoff press conference}, I was there for business. I wasn’t there to be friendly. This is the biggest fight of both of our careers. In all her interviews and Tweets, she always said I was ducking and afraid to fight her. But during the faceoff, I didn’t hear her say any of that, so that wasn’t expected.”

“I know I want this more than she does. I know she’s going to go in there and put up the fight of her life. And she wants it badly, too, but I want it more. I’ve been doing this since I was 8 years old.”

“Undisputed is in my head all day, from when I wake up in the morning until I go to bed. All day long, whether I’m driving or at the gym, undisputed is on my mind 24/7. That’s the way it has to be. You have to live, think, and breathe undisputed until my hands are raised and those belts are around me on March 29.”