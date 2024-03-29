Valdez vs Wilson / Estrada vs Valle: TV, undercard, full info

World Boxing News provides information on Saturday night’s Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson and Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle doubleheader.

Valdez, Wilson, Estrada, and Valle star on a stacked Top Rank card ready to entertain the fans at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

On Friday, all protagonists weighed in following Thursday’s press conference.

Valdez vs Wilson weights

• Oscar Valdez 129.7 lbs. vs. Liam Wilson 129.6 lbs

(Vacant WBO Interim Junior Lightweight World Title – 12 Rounds)

• Seniesa Estrada 104.2 lbs vs. Yokasta Valle 104.3 lbs

(Undisputed Minimumweight World Championship — 10 Rounds)

• Raymond Muratalla 137.1 lbs vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 137.1 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

• Lindolfo Delgado 140.7 lbs vs. Carlos Sanchez 140.4 lbs

(Junior Welterweight— 10 Rounds)

• Richard Torrez Jr. 236.6 lbs vs. Don Haynesworth 276.5 lbs

(Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)

• Sergio Rodriguez 163.9 lbs vs. Sanny Duversonne 163.7 lbs

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

• Emiliano Fernando Vargas 136.5 lbs vs. Nelson Hampton 136 lbs

(Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

• Alan Garcia 135.9 lbs vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 137.9 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

• Art Barrera Jr. 141.6 lbs vs. Keven Soto 139.7 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

• Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.9 lbs vs. Avner Hernandez Molina 140.6 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

TV info

Valdez-Wilson & Estrada-Valle headline a loaded bill from Desert Diamond Arena LIVE on ESPN+ at 6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT.

Full card

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, Vacant WBO Interim Junior Lightweight World Title

Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle 10 rounds, Undisputed Minimumweight Championship

Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 10 rounds, Lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez, 10 rounds, Junior Welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Don Haynesworth, 8 rounds, Heavyweight

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne, 6 rounds, Middleweight

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, Lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 6 rounds, Lightweight

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Keven Soto, 4 rounds, Junior Welterweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez-Molina, 6 rounds, Junior Welterweight

Quotes

Oscar Valdez

“I’m going to be ready. I was preparing myself for a world championship fight. Then we got the news that it’s now for an Interim title. So, I’m more than excited and prepared, and we’re going to show that.”

“I was taking this fight as seriously as a world championship fight. I know Liam Wilson. He’s a tough fighter. I was there when he fought Emanuel Navarrete, and he sent him to the canvas. So you better believe I’m coming with everything because I expect that same Liam Wilson.”

“Liam Wilson is a dangerous fighter. But that makes it more exciting. And the Interim title adds fuel to the fire. I’m very motivated and will do everything possible to win this fight.”

Liam Wilson

“Every fight for me now is a world title fight. So, I’ve prepared really hard for it. This is my second run at a world title. And I’ve shown in the past that if I can get a second run, I can be very dangerous. I’m very ready for this fight.”

“I’m glad he was there {for my fight against Navarrete}. The whole world saw what happened. I should have already become a world champion. This fight between Valdez and me should have already happened. I won the belt that night. It wasn’t awarded to me. But that’s just the way things played out. But we’re here now, and we’re going to settle the score.”

“I’ve grown as a person. I know I’ve grown as a fighter. I’ve had a year to reassess my abilities. So, I’m better prepared now. It has all led to my second run at a title.”

Seniesa Estrada

“This means everything. This is something that I have been wanting for a long time. My team and I have worked so hard for it, so I’m not going to let this moment slip away.”

“For me, it’s personal, but I’m still professional. I’m not trying to fight her on stage or anything. We had our back and forth. But the talk is over. It’s time for us to get in there.”

“Now it’s about women’s boxing. It’s about us getting in there on Friday night and putting on a great performance for everybody. And it’s about showing the world that women’s boxing is here, it’s on the rise, and we are great.”

Yokasta Valle

“For me, it would be a dream to make history for women, for boxing. I’m more than enthusiastic for this week, and I’m looking forward to it.”

“On my end, it’s been professional. That’s the way I see it. I’ve trained hard for a great fight. This isn’t personal. I respect her as the champion that she is. And in the ring, we will see who the real champion is.”

