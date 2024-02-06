Gervonta Davis ‘trolling’ Conor Benn – ‘fight never happening’

Gervonta Davis has been accused of trolling Conor Benn and leading him down a dead-end path to no summer fight.

After several fighters called out Benn due to his performance against Peter Dobson in going the distance for the second bout running, Davis emerged as the one who spiked the most interest.

However, many are skeptical due to the nature of the back-and-forth and Davis’ willingness to negotiate freely. There’s also the fact that “Tank” has contradicted himself more than once following failed talks with Devin Haney.

An eventful aftermath of Benn’s Las Vegas debut began with the Briton naming his targets. Ironically, Davis wasn’t mentioned in the top five.

Benn listed Haney, Chris Eubank Jr, Errol Spence, Kell Brook, and Mario Barrios. He instructed promoter Eddie Hearn to get on it.

“Any of the above next, EddieHearn,” he said.

Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn

To everyone’s surprise, Davis told Benn he’d only need a short training camp to beat him.

“No, funny. How you looked last night [Dobson], give me three weeks and a weekend in Turks, and you’re a** is grass. You hear me?”

After some exchanges, Benn added: “Offer on its way ‘Gervumpa Lumpa’ – in reference to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory nickname “The Destroyer” gave to the pound-for-pound star.

Davis responded: “Relax, let me and your boss work. We got it.”

As the conversation blew up, a running theme accompanied it – especially from Stateside. Some pointed out that Gervonta never negotiated with anyone like that and noted the distinct absence of Al Haymon.

In addition, those two main points lead many to believe Davis is leading Benn down the garden path and that he already has a PBC-promoted fight lined up.

Davis vs Benn ‘never happening’

Fans pointed out that Davis wouldn’t agree to worse terms for Haney when they called off tentative talks.

“Conor Benn has more heart/confidence in himself than Devin Haney. People say Tank is ducking because he is moving higher for Conor but not Haney.

“Tank never said he wouldn’t move up, and Conor knows his B-side status and will fight on Tank terms,” said one.

Another added: “So Gervonta will call out Conor Benn, a welterweight who rehydrated to 170 pounds. But Tank won’t fight Haney at 140lb because, apparently, he’s too big.”

A third stated: “Davis went from pillow-fisted Haney, and he’s chinny to too big for Tank within months. Just like Haney, the Benn fight is never happening.”

As British fans kept their fingers crossed that there was something in the Tank vs Benn furor, Haney said avoiding him was predicted.

“I knew this s*** was going to come like I saw it on the Simpsons,” joked Haney.

Unless Hearn can get this locked in soon, the likelihood is that Davis will face another opponent on Amazon Prime. Frank Martin is currently the frontrunner.

