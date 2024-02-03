Conor Benn says Devin Haney and Jaron Ennis fights ‘fell through’

Conor Benn has revealed clashes with welterweight rivals Devin Haney and Jaron Ennis fell through ahead of his return against Peter Dobson.

Benn gets back in action against Dobson in their clash at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later today. The fight is live worldwide on DAZN –

Ahead of his next battle, “The Destroyer” notified his rivals that he was coming for all the smoke in 2024 and beyond.

Eyeing massive match-ups in 2024, Benn says deals with Haney and Ennis failed to materialize.

Conor Benn vs Haney or Ennis

“I don’t get involved in negotiations; I leave that to my team. My team has allowed me to stay disciplined and work in the gym this whole period. To stay dedicated and block out the noise of the multi-million-pound fights, the fights that have fallen through, the names like Devin Haney, Boots Ennis, Kell Brook, Chris Eubank Jr – I stay dedicated to what I do,” said Benn.

“It came from Bill Haney. He said he would love the fight, and I said no problem, we can do that fight. We can do it next. Devin fired back with his nonsense talk; I didn’t mention his name, and he wasn’t on my radar. But Bill was respectful; I like Bill, and I like Devin; I don’t know why he was carrying on like that – but if he wants to come to England at 147lbs, no problem. Do you think it’s going to be an easy touch? Come over. It’s not a problem for me. Let’s fight. We could have it in America, in England, in a phone box, anywhere.

Boots

“I’ve been calling for Boots. His Dad has said, ‘he’s not even known in Philly, man.’ Who wants to be known in Philly? There’s a whole global market. Why would I like to be known in Philly? I’m a bigger name than him, probably in America and England. Is he a great fighter? Yes, a hell of a fighter. But don’t be claiming you don’t know who I am, and I do nothing for you.

“I was calling him out when I was top five. It’s weird. Remember, I had no amateur experience; I won’t cry about it. I decapitated Samuel Vargas and Chris van Heerden better than Boots and Vergil Ortiz, so when you want to make your comparisons, there’s your measuring stick. I’m progressing quicker than anyone, so put some respect on it.”

“Any Welterweight is not a concern for me, any top American fighter, anyone, no problem. Money isn’t the motivating factor for me; winning is – I love winning, and that’s what is important. If Chris didn’t want the fight, he didn’t want the fight, that’s that. I won’t lose sleep over it; I just kept saying, ‘Who’s next then?’

“We keep moving, learning and developing. Chris isn’t at the front of my mind. I will stay the course and remind everyone why I am one of the most dangerous fighters at 147lbs.”

Headlines

On his recent stay in the headlines over two positive drug tests, Benn added, “I’ve been on the tip of everyone’s tongue and heavily spoken about. But talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. I’ve repeatedly proven that I am what I say I am. Whether it goes the distance or two rounds, I do what I say I will do in every department.

“Do you want to get outboxed for ten rounds? No problem. Do you like to get beat up for ten rounds or 12 rounds? No problem. Do you want to get knocked out early? Come and try me. That’s what this fight is: a reminder that I am what I say I am.

“You will see progress, even with what’s gone on. You’ll see what I’ve learned and that I’ve been in the gym and stayed disciplined where many would have fallen off. It’s hard to stay motivated when you are being taken off course, but I have stayed disciplined, and you will see that on Saturday.”

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.