Devin Haney trolls Golden Boy with naked photo of Bernard Hopkins

Super lightweight star Devin Haney continued his beef with Golden Boy Promotions by posting a naked image of Bernard Hopkins.

Haney, left behind by Ryan Garcia despite a promised fight in 2024, is unhappy with how things turned out. That’s despite Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya preferring the Haney fight over a clash with Rolly Romero.

When father Bill Haney tried to discuss the fight with Hopkins at ringside recently, he was shoved aside by the boxing legend.

However, Garcia was left with egg on his face when Romero moved on to Isaac Cruz without informing negotiators.

As Garcia contemplates returning to Haney with his tail between his legs, “The Dream” uses extraordinary tactics to convey his point.

Devin Haney posts naked picture of Bernard Hopkins

In retaliation for being messed around, the WBC champion posted a 2014 image of Hopkins for his ESPN Magazine’ Body Issue’ in which top sports stars tastefully posed nude.

Hopkins participated in the shoot at 49 while becoming the oldest world champion in boxing. It shows “The Alien” side on in a boxing stance with a view of his backside.

Discussing why he did it at the time, Hopkins said he felt good for his age as he lived the boxing life.

Speaking to For The Win, Hopkins said: “I’m 49 and a half years old, and 50 is a great number for people to understand the transition and turning 50.

“It’s a milestone. To me, it is the halftime of a lifetime. You’re in the halftime. It’s really a testimony to what I’ve been preaching or speaking about for the majority of my career.

“I’ve been asked to display an art, my body, my temple, to the world. Hopefully, it motivates someone to say, ‘He’s 49 and a half looking like that. I’m going to do something different in my lifestyle.'”

Age factor

He added: “I’m a guy that understands the changes of everything. I can’t expect to live, and I won’t live forever. How can I expect to fight forever? It doesn’t make sense.

“But I’m going to damn sure give myself one hundred percent to do it as respectfully as I’ve been doing it up to now and enjoy that I can do it now when others can’t and didn’t do.

“I’m not going to lie down because of an age factor. I’ve proven that. I won’t define what I can and can’t do based on statistics. I never get out of shape.”

That same year, Hopkins became the oldest boxer in history to defend a world title and unify at the same time when he defeated Beibut Shumenov.

Sergey Kovalev put an end to that run in November 20134. Hopkins returned two years later in 2016 but was defeated by Joe Smith Jr.

True to his word, Hopkins remains in excellent physical condition despite recently turning 59.

