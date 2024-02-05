‘New Drunken Master’ Ben Whittaker goes ‘marmite’ viral in USA

Ben Whittaker is the talk of social media on both sides of the Atlantic after moving to 6-0 with a fifth knockout of his professional career.

The Team GB Olympic silver medalist, who only lost out on gold via a contentious split decision, displayed an array of moves that saw video clips head across the pond.

Whittaker, famous for his unorthodox ‘Matrix-style’ behavior coupled with accuracy, danced his way to a one-sided beating of journeyman Khalid Graidia.

The fact he was facing someone with a 10-13-5 record and showboating so profusely rubbed some up the wrong way.

“Doing this to a guy with a losing record isn’t the flex he thinks it is,” said one commenter. World champion Alycia Baumgardner added: “Corny,” after she watched the short clip.

“The guy doing this is an Olympic silver medalist, for your information,” said boxing podcaster Luke Thomas, responding to those asking who “The Surgeon” was.

Ben Whittaker goes viral

What was he doing? pic.twitter.com/Ox7Aj98wae — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 4, 2024

Others from Whittaker’s home branded the BOXXER fighter ‘marmite’ as he continued his path to self-professed superstardom.

Another ex-world titleholder, Charlie Edwards, defended his one-time GB team-mate. He addressed those asking why Whittaker was swaggering so hard against such lowly opposition.

“Hate him or love him, the talent he possesses is scary,” pointed out Edwards. “You say he can only do this against bums. He’s been doing this against elite amateur fighters before he turned pro.

“He takes risks, which makes him excited, and is talked about positively and negatively. He’s a star. As he steps up, he will continue to do this and be a very awkward fight for anyone.”

A fan reaffirmed what Edwards said by showing a video of Whittaker doing the same to an ex-Eddie Hearn fighter.

“‘Ben Whittaker only showboats because he’s facing journeyman! It’s embarrassing.’ [Here’s] Ben Whitaker as an amateur, sparring with the undefeated commonwealth champion[(formerly ranked top 10 by the WBO] Felix Cash.”

Golden Boy star Scrappy Ramirez, who fights for a world title this year, added: “Shut up & enjoy the show. It’s entertainment!”

A UK defender, possibly in attendance, added: “It was very telling how the crowd booed every time the referee told Ben Whittaker off for showboating. They liked it.

“For all the hatred that comes his way online, those in attendance do want to see him ‘be himself’ and everything that comes with the ‘Ben Whittaker experience.'”

Drunken Master

He shows some evasive movements like “The Drunken Master” Emanuel Augustus. pic.twitter.com/gbO0lhvUfK — Đon Le (@donle1) February 4, 2024

Finally, a United States-based admirer compared Whittaker to the great Emanuel Augustus. ‘The Drunken Master’ fought 78 times between 1994 and 2011.

He won 38, lost 34, and drew six. One of those bouts was a 2000 loss to Floyd Mayweather. Later, Mayweather would call Augustus his most challenging opponent.

“[Whittaker] shows some evasive movements like “The Drunken Master” Emanuel Augustus,” they observed.

The clip of Ben Whittaker has been viewed tens of millions of times.

