Ben Whittaker returns March 31, aims to build on viral video

Ben Whittaker aims to build his reputation further following a ‘Drunken Master’ spotlight that reached as far as the United States. The Briton was likened to Emmanuel Augustus after a dominant triumph in his last fight.

Whittaker brings his unique style to The O2 in London as the latest addition to BOXXER’s action-packed ‘Bad Blood’ card on Sunday, March 31st, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

The 6-0 UK star has become a viral sensation with clips of his flamboyant showboating during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3rd, generating millions of views and global interest on social media.

Tipped for superstardom, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist will look to capitalize on his new-found attention by delivering another show-stealing performance following his win over Graidia on the Buatsi-Azeez card in Wembley.

Ben Whittaker on Wardley vs Clarke

Whittaker will add star power to an already stacked card on Easter Sunday, topped by the ‘Bad Blood’ showdown between unbeaten heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke for the British and Commonwealth Titles.

Florian Marku and Chris Kongo will settle their simmering welterweight rivalry following an explosive press conference altercation last year. In addition, Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic takes on Newcastle’s Steve Robinson, and rising super middleweight star Callum Simpson closes in on a British Title shot.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “The reaction to Ben Whittaker’s performance against Khalid Graidia has been incredible. It shows the power of social media.

“He gained hundreds of thousands of followers overnight. There are clips of him online with millions and millions of views.

“We’ve known from day one that we’ve got a superstar on our hands with Ben Whittaker. With his style and personality, we believe he can become the biggest star in world boxing.”

Tickets, priced from just £30, go on sale today (Thursday, February 15th) from midday; for more details, visit boxxer.com.