Ben Whittaker added to Buatsi vs Azeez, promised titles in 2024

Future boxing superstar Ben Whittaker will look to steal the show as he returns to action on the undercard of the huge all-British showdown between unbeaten #1 and #2 world-ranked light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez.

The event occurs on Saturday, February 3rd at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, live and exclusive on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Whittaker closed the year in style with a highlight reel knockout of Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj in Bournemouth. Now 5-0, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medallist is aiming to kick-start the New Year with another spectacular performance when he takes on Swiss-based French fighter Khalid Graidia over eight-rounds.

Graidia returns to British shores having previously shared the ring with Whittaker’s domestic rivals Zach Parker, Ezra Taylor and Karol Itauma in London. Graidia also took British and Commonwealth Champion Dan Azeez the distance when they squared off in Milan in July 2023.

“The Surgeon is back and ready to start 2024 with another clinical performance. I’m putting the whole light-heavyweight division on notice. Another big year is on the way so don’t miss the start of it on February 3rd,” said Whittaker.

“This is the start to a huge year for Ben Whittaker,” said BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom. “He will bring his star power to an already massive night for the light heavyweight division on February 3rd in London.

“Ben is a special talent and we expect to see him headlining shows and fighting for major titles this year.”

Having dethroned Franck Petitjean in front of a capacity crowd in Wolverhampton last year, Adam Azim makes the first defence of his EBU European Super Lightweight Title against undefeated former champion Enock Poulsen.

Rising featherweight star Francesca Hennessy and heavyweight hope Jeamie TKV are also confirmed for action in the capital. Hennessy, who has wowed fans with her explosive style since joining the paid ranks last year, goes in search of her third professional victory, while TKV looks to get back to winning ways having suffered his first career defeat to Igor Macedo in September 2023.

