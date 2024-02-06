Shakur Stevenson can’t and won’t retire – ‘Not going out like that!’

Boxing star Shakur Stevenson’s claim that he’s retired from boxing has been taken with a considerable pinch of salt.

Stevenson announced his 26th year on earth would be his last as fans gasped at the notion of not having the talented champion at their disposal.

“I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing. I’ll be in the gym forever, perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase their dreams. But I ain’t with this weak boxing game.”

Apparently, Stevenson disliked that he couldn’t unify the lightweight titles against Emanuel Navarrete. WBO ordered Navarrete to battle Denis Berinchyk for the vacant strap.

Despite throwing his toys out of the pram, there weren’t many falling for the speech.

Shakur Stevenson is not retired

Former champ Kermit Cintron said: “He’s still a kid and immature. If they care, he needs to grow up, and his team will guide him through life and his boxing career. I see it as growing pains.”

Trainer Kevin Cunningham added that it’s not just Stevenson who is frustrated with boxing.

“I’ve been in the business of boxing for almost 35 years. I’ve never seen so many young top-level fighters this frustrated. The days of peeing on fighters’ and trainers’ heads and telling them it’s raining are over.”

In contrast, some wouldn’t miss Stevenson if he did walk away for good.

“When it looked like the Gervonta Davis rematch wasn’t materializing [for Issac Cruz], we wanted to fight [Stevenson]. We wanted to fight Ryan [Garcia], Rolly [Romero], anybody. But anybody but Shakur Stevenson. I’m happy he retired. Thank God,” said Sean Gibbons of Viva! Promotions.

Oscar De La Hoya added a sarcastic boot out of the door for Stevenson, whose last performance was berated by the vast majority of those who witnessed it.

Congratulations on what you accomplished, Shakur Stevenson; now it’s time to vacate the title. Really enjoyed your career,” said the Golden Boy boss.

Stevenson landed only 65 punches in the whole fight against Edwin De Los Santos. It’s possible some of the criticism from that labored win had something to do with the knee-jerk retirement reaction.

Commenting on the bout, one fan sarcastically said: “What a great career! And he really ended it strong with that barn burner of a fight.”

In addition, another stated: “Shakur Stevenson is not going out like that!”

On two occasions since then, Stevenson has mentioned ‘not retired’ twice on his socials without completely clearing things up. However, it’s fully expected he will be back in action in the summer.

Ben Whittaker

Further Stevenson news saw the 135-pounder defend the UK’s Ben Whittaker after some ridiculed his fight style in a British bout over the weekend.

It was a ‘marmite’ performance by Whittaker, who – like Stevenson, faced a strong wave of heat. Stevenson backed up the Olympic silver medalist.

I’m a fan, champ. I love how much fun you are having while doing your craft. Tell them if they don’t like it, step up the competition so you could do that to them too,” he said.

Whittaker responded: “Appreciate it, champ! Facts! No matter what you do in life, they will talk s***. When I step it up, they will find something else stupid still to say. Just look how they treat you.”

Stevenson replied: “One hundred percent Broski. Keep grinding. It’s all gone pay off in the end.”

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.