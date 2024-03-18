Devin Haney’s dad stops Shakur Stevenson replacing Ryan Garcia

Shakur Stevenson has thrown his hat into the ring to face Devin Haney on April 20 amid continued doubts over Ryan Garcia.

Stevenson, a two-weight world champion and current WBC ruler at lightweight, aims to step up to super lightweight for another title challenge.

Haney, the WBC belt holder at 140, is currently awaiting a final decision by the New York State Athletic Commission on whether Garcia is fit to compete. The NYSAC wants to evaluate Garcia over a worrying behavior mentally, and Stevenson intends to position himself as the opponent Team Haney turns to.

Devin Haney’s father rejects Shakur Stevenson

However, Devin’s father, Bill, didn’t react kindly to the offer.

“Shakur ain’t made a single fight happen. He’s not made one real fight yet with nobody at all because Bob makes his fights happen and not him,” said Bill Haney.

“I wouldn’t waste my time negotiating or even talking to that dude ever again in life. He can take his BS energy and work it on somebody else.”

Bill added: “I negotiated with the dude, and nothing happened. I put a deal on the table, but he didn’t take the deal or counter it. I’m not doing the Twitter beef again. April 20, Haney vs Garcia.”

Devin airs his thoughts in an exchange with Stevenson after being goaded by his rival.

“Top Rank offered Shakur the chance to make nothing higher than three million for the next three years. I would wanna take that 25% now, too,” pointed out Haney.

“Every chance you get, you mention me. You’re the most envious hater I’ve ever seen. You are scared to death to say anyone who’s actually in the same weight class as you.

“You should’ve taken that first offer. Now Top Rank has lowballed you, and you are thirsty. If he really wanted to make a fight, what fight can he make by direct messaging?

“He’s got to answer to Bob! Bob calls the shots over there [at Top Rank]. Stop falling for the clout-chasing.”

Shakur Stevenson

Stevenson’s replies noted: “Bill just told you he will never negotiate a fight between me and his son ever. If that’s not ducking, I don’t know what it is. But good luck to you all. I wish nothing but the best. I’m not going anywhere; I’m here to stay.

“I ain’t trying to go back and forth over social media. Stay blessed, my Muslim brother. I’m willing to step in for the fighter with clear mental health issues [Garcia], but if your father is never willing to make a fight with me, then there’s nothing else to talk about.”

Shakur concluded: “If Tank [Gervonta Davis] is a way bigger star and a bigger draw than you, how can I be clout chasing you? But I’m scared to say his name at the same time. That doesn’t even add up.

“But look, I’m willing to fight you and him whenever you all say the word.”

