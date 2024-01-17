Top Rank signs Sandor Martin to help make Devin Haney fight

WBC No. 1 junior welterweight contender Sandor Martin has signed a multi-fight co-promotional pact with Top Rank. Martin’s longtime promoter, OPI Since 82, and Top Rank are joining forces to secure the Spaniard his first world title shot.

Two-weight world champion and pound-for-pound force Devin “The Dream” Haney is the current WBC junior welterweight world champion.

“Devin Haney calls himself ‘The Dream,’ but I am his worst nightmare. I will be the next WBC junior welterweight world champion.

“Whether he wants to lose his title to me in the ring or run up the scales to welterweight, the choice is his,” Martin said. “I am excited for the next chapter of my career with OPI Since 82 and Top Rank in my corner.”

“We are glad to have the support of Top Rank for Sandor’s next fights. He already proved his worth with Mikey Garcia and Teofimo Lopez,” said Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82. “Next step will be the green belt!”

“We’ve had a front-row seat to Sandor Martin’s immense talent, and Top Rank is thrilled to be partnering with OPI Since 82 to help Sandor receive his well-deserved world title opportunity,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) is a former European junior welterweight champion and a 13-year pro whose only defeats have come via narrow points verdicts.

After spending the first decade of his career fighting primarily in Spain, the slick-moving southpaw authored the 2021 Upset of the Year when he toppled former four-weight world champion Garcia by majority decision in Fresno, California.

Following a 10-round split decision defeat to Lopez in December 2022, Martin notched a pair of knockout victories in 2023 to maintain his status as one of the world’s top 140-pound practitioners.