Floyd Mayweather gives big props to Pacquiao, Augustus and Cotto

Floyd Mayweather has praised his opponents Manny Pacquiao, Emmanuel Augustus, and Miguel Cotto before returning to the sport on June 6th.

The boxing legend, who won world titles from super-featherweight to super-welterweight, gave props to some of the toughest he’s shared a ring in the sport.

Speaking to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast, Mayweather told rapper Gillie Da King that Pacquiao was the best fighter he’s traded leather opposite.

“The best fighter I ever fought probably was Manny Pacquiao,” stated Mayweather. “It’s because of his movement.

“He’s a hell of a fighter, and I can see why he won so many fights, and I can see why he’s going down as a Hall of Famer. It’s just certain moves that he makes.”

Augustus and Cotto also earned mentions for their bouts in 2000 and 2012, respectively.

“The roughest fighter probably was a guy named Emmanuel Augustus. The ‘Drunken Master’ was tough. He was just tough.

“Miguel Cotto was very, very, physically strong,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER on PACQUIAO

Regarding Pacquiao, Mayweather and right-hand-man Leonard Ellerbe were expecting a tough fight beforehand.

During the build-up, they said: “When I went to training camp, I worked extremely hard to win this fight.

“I’m pretty sure Manny did the same. That’s why this is an intriguing matchup.”

Ellerbe stated: “The turning point for the fight being made was when Floyd Mayweather met Manny Pacquiao and looked him in his eyes and said ‘I want to fight you.’”

Freddie Roach, the respected trainer of Pacquiao, was sure the Filipino Senator could win.

“I think we can win a decision. We can outpoint him no problem,” said Roach.

“Manny is definitely ready for this fight. We’ve had a great strategy. We’ve actually really worked on this fight together.

“Manny took me into his room many times to dissect tape on Mayweather and how he fights against certain people.

“This is the first time he has ever asked me to watch a film with him. I liked what he showed me on the tape, and I think we’re perfect for this fight.

“From the first day this fight was announced, I’ve seen a different attitude in Manny.

“He has really taken his training to a new level. He is very motivated, and I love what I see every day.”