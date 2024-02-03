Tyson Fury spar partner named as fans claim ‘cut leak is staged’

Tyson Fury is being hit with a barrage of abuse on social media for scrapping a fight with Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.

Days after reports emerged from Fury’s camp that he was dropped in sparring and ‘not in shape,’ a grainy video was released showing a cut opening from an elbow.

The sparring partner revealed as Croatian Agron Smakici is seen blasting Fury with what looks like an intentional strike. It was perfectly timed and executed to halt the fight going ahead, say fans.

‘No elbow, no blood’ as Tyson Fury suffers cut

One detractor stated: “Everyone suspected Fury’s fitness was in the bin, and he’d call it off. No elbow appears to be thrown or landed, and why does it look like the footage is filmed on a 2004 Nokia?

“Why is there no blood on a white headguard, and how is anyone’s eye cut through a headguard?”

Those questions need to be answered. However, they won’t be. The boxing fraternity has to accept that the fight is not happening, and there are still no guarantees it will ever happen.

Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, seems to think Fury has been sent a sign to walk away from the sport.

“Wish you the soonest recovery. God sent you a sign. Think of retirement, brother,” he said.

Fury has defended himself from a wave of disappointment by stating: “Can’t help getting injured in sparring. But what I can say is that Usyk was in trouble, but I am in fantastic shape.

“I will reschedule as soon as I can. 2024 is a massive year for Team Gypsy King.”

Those words won’t stop the criticism already in motion before Fury even pulled out. A considerable portion of boxing fans didn’t expect the Usyk fight to take place.

Reputation

Furthermore, that’s a bad sign for Fury’s reputation, which many fans don’t deem credible.

The fact a video, image of the cut, and assurances from Fury came out so quickly led many to suggest something untoward was going on. Fury will never be able to persuade those disbelievers otherwise.

Comments on Fury came thick and fast. They will have stung the WBC champion to his core.

“The amount of people who can’t understand that Fury is ducking Usyk is insane,” said one.

Another added: “Tyson Fury is the biggest fraud in the boxing world. ”

A third stated: “Tyson Fury, do us a favor and stay away from boxing. That goes for Tommy Fury and John Fury, too. You are forever letting the world of boxing down.”

In addition, a fourth bluntly said: “The cut looks staged. Why did the leak happen so fast?”

Strong and harsh words that hopefully will motivate Fury to face Usyk in the ring eventually.

