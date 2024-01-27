What is a WBC Champion in Recess?

WBC Champion in Recess is in the headlines once again. World Boxing News explains exactly what that title means for a boxer.

Jermell Charlo is the latest World Boxing Council titleholder to be given ‘WBC Champion in Recess’ status. It’s an honor that causes both confusion and disillusionment.

Charlo lost his official WBC super welterweight title due to uncertainty regarding his plans to remain at 154 pounds. Previously, Charlo had fought and lost against Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight.

Explaining the decision to remove Charlo to keep the weight class moving, the WBC outlined the new distinction.

“The WBC voted in favor of placing WBC Super-welterweight champion Jermell Champion in “Champion in recess “status after analyzing the specific circumstances in the division.

“Jermell’s last fight was in the Super Middleweight division. There is no certainty that he will ever return to fight at super welterweight.

“The WBC hereby confirms the upcoming fight for the WBC super welterweight championship. Serhii Bohachuk, the current WBC Continental Americas champion, will fight former WBC interim champion Sebastian Fundora.”

WBC Champion in Recess status

So, what does a WBC Champion in Recess actually mean?

WBC Rules and Regulations state: “Champion in Recess. In certain cases under the preceding Rule, the WBC may, at its discretion, designate a Champion as a “Champion in Recess.”

“Such that upon the boxer’s return, he will qualify to box for the championship as an elite contender for the new or returning champion.

“The WBC may order or permit a returning Champion in Recess to box directly for the title in a mandatory or voluntary contest or to box one or more Qualified Challengers to retain his status as Champion in Recess.

“A Champion in Recess may return as a mandatory challenger, but only upon the specific determination and written approval of such status by the WBC Board of Governors, which may approve or deny such request in its sole discretion.”

The official rules, even when clarified, are hard to distinguish. However, it basically means Charlo can fight for the super welterweight title whenever he wants in the future.

Other boxers to hold the position include Guillermo Rigondeaux and Claressa Shields. But the status is not to be confused with the ‘WBC Champion Emeritus’ title currently owned by Vitali Klitschko and Floyd Mayweather.

Champion Emeritus is where a boxing legend is forever known as a WBC champion.

