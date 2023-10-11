Heavyweight crossover fight causes anger with Pay Per View price

Heavyweight boxing causes controversy at the best of times. However, the recent announcement of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou raised significant eyebrows.

Similar to Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor in 2017, Fury vs Ngannou is seen as a one-sided contest with one fighter having zero chance.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou heavyweight PPV price

But despite that fact, ESPN+ announced a price of $79.99 for those who aim to tune into the beating up of a former UFC champion.

WBC heavyweight boxing world champion Fury goes toe-to-toe with the MMA star on Saturday, October 28. The event will occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of an entertainment season in the region.

But expecting fans to shell out a price close to what Mayweather vs McGregor charged has caused considerable unrest in the boxing fraternity.

It’s not the first time in the last couple of years that Fury has invoked such a reaction. In addition, his clash against Derek Chisora, having already beaten his friend twice, went down like a lead balloon.

Not to be content with stopping there, Fury and Ngannou’s negotiators, alongside ESPN, have agreed to rinse the boxing fans should they want to watch the action.

Fury vs Ngannou will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV in the United States at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

ESPN+

Priced at $79.99 across all distributors, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

The Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV is an all-heavyweight night of action. The show will also feature British contenders and highly-ranked future world title challengers.

Undefeated British stars Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye face off in a 12-rounder. The Wardley-Adeleye rivalry hit new heights at last month’s Fury-Ngannou press conference in London.

“The fighters and their camps brawled on the red carpet to the disappointment of those who hold the professionalism of the sport sacred. The melee left Wardley with cuts above his left eye and under his chin.

Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker, a New Zealand-born veteran who trains with Fury, will fight Canadian knockout artist Simon Kean in a 10-rounder.

Arslanbek Makhmudov, a 260-plus pound power puncher chasing Fury and fighting out of Montreal, Canada, will fight the upset-minded Junior Anthony Wright in a ten-rounder.

Wright replaces Agron Smakici, who withdrew from the contest.

Moses Itauma, Great Britain’s 18-year-old heavyweight hopeful, will see action in a six-rounder. Furthermore, he bids to extend a 5-0 run in the sport.

