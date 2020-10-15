Floyd Mayweather Pay Per View buys prediction raises eyebrows

Esther Lin

Promoter Floyd Mayweather has raised many eyebrows with a Pay Per View prediction for one of his young superstars.

Mayweather is hyping up the forthcoming clash between Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz. A double title match-up that has captured the imagination of the fans.

But some have questioned whether Mayweather crossed the line when predicting the clash could potentially sell the most purchases of any boxing match since his last effort.

In 2017, Mayweather sold over four million against Conor McGregor. Davis vs. Santa Cruz would have to go north of 1.3m to become the best seller of the last three years.

The five-weight legend sees this as a possibility.

“Hopefully, we can get one million buys, even two million buys. Anything is possible,” Mayweather said during a virtual conference call.

Discussing the fight further, Mayweather stated: “This fight here is about these two young, hungry lions. ‘Tank,’ I’m proud of what you’ve accomplished in a short period of time.

“Leo, I have to commend you also, because you’ve done great things in this sport. I’m glad that we could take this fight to the Alamodome so we can have some fans.

“This fight needs to have fans.







“If you can’t make it there, make sure you tune in. We know Leo is going to bring excitement and high volume.

“‘Tank’ is always going to bring power and speed. This can’t be anything other than a collision. These guys do it for the fans, they love the fans, and I’m proud to be part of such an event.

“When ‘Tank’ was very young, I told him that at some point he’d be on pay-per-view, and now we’re here. I’ve always been a fan of Leo’s as well.

“Both fighters deserve this, the fans deserve this, and I want to see these fighters at their best on fight night. Go out and give the fans what they want to see.

“I know ‘Tank’ is ready for pay-per-view because his fan base is really growing. The demographic that follows him is getting bigger. With Leo being popular on the West Coast and in Texas, he’ll bring a huge following as well.

“This fight can only be on pay-per-view, in my opinion.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RIGHT-HAND MAN

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions and right-hand man of Floyd Mayweather, added: “This is a terrific fight. It’s a clash of styles. Leo is a non-stop puncher. He’s relentless and comes forward.

“‘Tank’ has the power, the youth, and the speed. It’s two young fighters who want to give the fans the best out performances of their careers.

“Leo really pushed for this fight. Obviously, he sees something in ‘Tank’ that he feels he can take advantage of. It makes it a really fascinating matchup.

“The timing couldn’t be better for pay-per-view. These two young guys are ready. ‘Tank’ has become a huge attraction, selling out fights in the U.K., on the East Coast, down south, and in California.

“We’re excited to bring him to Texas on October 31.”

