Is Francis Ngannou eligible for undisputed heavyweight title shot?

World Boxing News examines whether Francis Ngannou could gain an undisputed heavyweight title shot in a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Following his unfathomable WBC Ranking in the top ten this month, Ngannou can now challenge Fury.

As WBN confirmed, a rematch between the pair of their October collision will be for at least one title.

Fury has to come through Oleksandr Usyk in February and a potential rematch. However, promoter Frank Warren believes Ngannou could be next up.

If he is, Fury would put the WBC title on the line against Ngannou, who could beat number one-ranked Deontay Wilder to the punch.

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I do,” Warren told The MMA Hour. “But I don’t know [when]. It’s like jumping too far forward.

“Let’s get the big one [with Usyk] out of the way first. Then we’ll see where we go. But I do think [it happens].

“Tyson told me that he wants the rematch. I know Ngannou wants it. After the fight, we were out there. We met at His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] ‘s house and had quite a lengthy conversation.

“He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a nice guy. There’s a good team around him. I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.”

Is Francis Ngannou eligible for an undisputed heavyweight title shot?

But if Fury holds all the belts post-Usyk, is Francis Ngannou eligible to challenge?

Answering as bluntly as possible, it’s a no. It’s not even likely the undisputed title will be on the line for a Fury vs Usyk rematch, let alone Ngannou.

The belts, beginning with the IBF, will break up almost immediately, even more so if Fury is successful.

Fury has beef with the IBF dating back to when they stripped him after the Wladimir Klitschko fight.

Despite Fury having no intention of defending any titles, “The Gypsy King” reacted badly to losing the red belt.

It happened within a very short period. Fury has since stated he wants nothing to do with the organization.

Therefore, if he becomes undisputed, he will reject the strap. In his own words, he will ‘bin’ it.

IBF title situation

Even if Usyk comes out on top, it will only take the IBF days or weeks to act. They will remove the title and hand it straight to Filip Hrgovic, the interim champion.

They did this most recently with Jaron Ennis and Terence Crawford. A repeat is on the cards at heavyweight.

By the time Fury vs Ngannou comes around again, it’s most likely that Fury will again only hold WBC, maybe the WBA too.

But the WBO will demand a fight with its mandatory before Ngannou, which Fury will undoubtedly reject.

So, the chances of Ngannou facing Fury for all the marbles is a solid zero, as things currently stand.

