Gervonta Davis told ‘he can’t leave his house’ as next fight looms

Gervonta Davis has begun training for a return to the ring, which is expected to be on a Prime Video Pay Per View in the spring.

As the Premier Boxing Champions star hits the gym, plenty of potential opponents are being thrown around on social media and beyond.

One of those is Devin Haney, who still doesn’t have a dance partner for his first WBC super lightweight title defense. Sandor Martin is the number one contender, but having just signed to Top Rank, there’s scope for the Spaniard to wait a few months.

This allows Davis and Haney to provide the fans with one of the most significant events of 2024. Two top ten pound-for-pound boxers are facing off in a battle to rival Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence.

However, following a December spat, nothing seems to move between the pair. Haney and his father, Bill, continue to state that Davis is uninterested in the fight.

Gervonta Davis’ can’t leave his house’

Haney even goaded Davis by saying, “He can’t leave his house,” about a prison sentence handed down to “Tank” last year.

Davis accused the judge who allowed his early release of attempting to stop his career in its tracks. He says they won’t allow him to leave the confines of his home or the state.

The Davis vs Haney encounter seems to be as far away as ever, with Haney believing he’s made all the genuine attempts to get the fight over the line.

“I’ve been calling that dude out for years,” said Haney. “He only says something when I got a fight. But now I don’t, and we can fight now wherever he chooses!

“He said we don’t know how to get in contact with him. Well, have your people reach out, Gervonta.”

Haney vs Broner

The Haneys aren’t short of offers, though. Adrien Broner was the latest to throw his hat into the ring.

“He can’t punch himself out a wet paper bag,” said Broner. “Stop all that cap. Hey, Bill Haney, you talked to my people, and we’re ready; where’s the offer?”

Bill responded: “Don’t worry about it, AB. We are going to take it over from here. It’s the Devin Haney era. And you knew that we were going to pull up.

“It’s business, it’s not personal. Get back to doing what you are doing, brother, and Devin is doing what he’s doing: representing this to the fullest.”

