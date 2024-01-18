Saudi Arabia back in for Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II

World Boxing News can reveal that Saudi Arabia has renewed interest in staging a Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch.

In 2020, WBN first broke the news of a Saudi Arabian offer on Mayweather vs Pacquiao II. Those plans were eventually confirmed weeks later by Mayweather and Pacquiao.

The pandemic eventually scuppered any chances of the fight taking place in the Middle East. ‘MayPac II’ was then shelved as Pacquiao continued his professional career.

Following a loss to Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao retired. The Filipino legend then joined Mayweather in securing exhibitions to keep the money flowing.

As in 2015, when they made the long-awaited first fight, both stars are fully aware that nothing will attract the kind of payday – even in retirement – that a second fight will.

Therefore, Mayweather and Pacquiao joined forces with RIZIN to begin the groundwork for a Japanese New Year’s Eve extravaganza in 2024.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch

Pacquiao was the first to confirm the news. He referred to the fight in Saudi Arabia when attending Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. The ‘Pac-Man’ then reiterated the agreement at a RIZIN show in late 2023.

Mayweather is yet to comment as the ‘Money’ man remains silent. However, that could be another smart move. Not committing fully to fighting Pacquiao in Japan has paid dividends.

Middle Eastern boxing investors have since targeted bringing the fight during the Riyadh Season in the latter part of 2024.

A special guest for the Fury vs Ngannou event, WBN understands Pacquiao was sounded out regarding the possibility of facing Mayweather in the region.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s representative, has since confirmed their interest in reopening talks with Saudi Arabia. But Gibbons did warn that Mayweather may not initially be as keen as he was.

“Everyone wants to see that fight again.” Sean Gibbons told Betway. “Except one person, and that’s Floyd Mayweather.

“Floyd caught Manny at the right moment [in 2015 when he won a decision], but Manny is now light years ahead of him because Floyd’s abilities have diminished incredibly.”

“Manny’s hand speed is as fast as when he was at his peak. But Manny welcomes an exhibition or a rematch with Floyd, and they have already discussed it in Japan.

“Manny is a fighter and an entertainer; whoever wants something can get it, but this is about Floyd. They have been talking about Floyd and Manny in Japan for two years.”

Saudi Arabia

He added: “Saudi Arabia would be a great place to finish his career. He has always wanted to fight in the Middle East. I hope it works out.

“We are having conversations, and Manny is talking to His Excellency Turki Alsheikh.”

