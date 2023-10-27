Saudi luxury pays VIP flights, roles to promote Fury vs Ngannou

Saudi investors hosting the Fury vs Ngannou event this weekend in Riyadh are laying on luxury flights for an extravagant VIP guestlist.

Many of boxing’s royalty, including Manny Pacquiao, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Oscar De La Hoya, were gifted first-class travel to attend.

Others, including Mike Tyson, were given paid roles. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” acts as Francis Ngannou’s trainer when, in reality, Dewey Cooper has done most of the work.

Nonetheless, the Saudis wanted Tyson involved and gave him a hefty paycheck for his presence.

Fury vs Ngannou extravagance

Notably, all of those who have been whisked to Saudi Arabia for VIP treatment at Fury vs Ngannou have been mentioning one man in their posts.

Turki Alalshikh, the owner of Almeria in the Spanish La Liga, is at the heart of the guestlist and the one constant among all social media.

Those invited have enjoyed private cars to go sightseeing, unlimited tabs for indulgence, and front-row seats to witness the fight.

However, it doesn’t come at zero cost. Those who took up the options have promoted the venue, city, and the man himself for his hospitality.

Tyson coming on board was the first massive shot in the arm for the fight. The former undisputed heavyweight champion didn’t hesitate when asked to guide Francis Ngannou as a mentor and promoter of his ability.

But as soon as fight week questions were asked about preparations, Cooper took over the explanations.

Ngannou’s real trainer

Cooper said: “Francis has been training really hard for the last three and a half months. We brought in tons of different guys for him to spar with.

“We had to get comfortable with the height and the reach of Tyson Fury, movement and the speed.

“He’s a champion. He came from Cameroon, and he’s been through so many difficulties in his entire life. This is no different. He will persevere. He will be victorious.”

Airing his thoughts, Tyson made no qualms about the fact that he was merely there to observe Ngannou and posed for pictures during media appointments.

“I am just looking forward for this fight to start. When this first came to me, I said there was no way this would happen, and then I watched him spar. I

“I thought it was ridiculous, too, until I saw him spar. He hit a guy on the chin, and he broke his ankle or leg. Listen, man, if he can do that, it is possible he can be the heavyweight champion of the world.

“The power is definitely real.”

Yes, Mike, and so is the money.

