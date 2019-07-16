Manny Pacquiao v Amir Khan ‘signed’ for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov 8

World Boxing News

📸 Chris Farina / Esther Lin

Manny Pacquiao is set to fight Amir Khan on November 8 in Saudi Arabia following discussions over the past few weeks.

Despite ‘Pacman’ preparing for a huge fight with Keith Thurman on Saturday night, Khan has revealed talks have been concluded for later this year.

Speaking at a media day on Tuesday in Bolton, Khan made the announcement to the gathered press.

Khan recently defeated Billy Dib in Jeddah and wants to take huge bouts to the region. They don’t come any bigger than Pacquiao.

The pair have been linked to facing each other for some time, having been training partners previously under Freddie Roach.

It seems the welterweights will finally get it on after Khan secured backing from lucrative sources for his assault on the Middle Eastern market.

Receiving a reported £7 million for the Dib fight, Khan is expected to pocket a lot more for a huge clash with Pacquiao.

Both have been interviewed by WBN of late, although it was Khan who was sure the fight could happen.

Giving his thoughts on Pacquiao v Thurman, Khan sees his future opponent coming through with relative ease in Las Vegas.

“I think Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman is a good fight. For me, I just don’t feel Keith Thurman has got it in him anymore,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I mean his last performance – I’m just trying to compare what Keith Thurman did against Josesito Lopez to what Manny Pacquiao did against Adrien Broner.

“What would Manny Pacquiao have done to Josesito Lopez?

“I just think Keith doesn’t have it in him. I’m not sure what lifestyle he lives outside of the ring or whether being out of the ring so long has affected him.

“It’s hard to say, but I just feel Manny would have too much for him.”







STRONG

On how Pacquiao keeps astounding despite his advancing years, Khan added: “Pacquiao still seems young and strong, even though he’s 40.

“We all know Manny is exciting and very hard to beat. Look how Manny dealt with Adrien Broner. He out-boxed him and made it look so easy.

“I swear Manny looks like a young fighter still. He also still fights like a young fighter. I think Keith Thurman is in for a lot of problems when they fight.

“I just don’t think Keith’s power is going to make a big difference against Pacquiao. It won’t cause Manny any problems and it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before.

“Manny has the speed and Keith is very one-paced. I think that will suit Manny Pacquiao.”

Concluding with his prediction, ‘King’ Khan said: “For me, I believe Manny will beat Thurman quite easily. It will be an easy fight for Pacquiao because he’s got so much speed and skill.

“Keith might punch hard, but Manny can too and he’ll cause a lot of problems.”