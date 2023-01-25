Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor.

Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against Mayweather in the most lucrative fight in history.

The Las Vegas extravaganza was then subsequently branded a waste of money. Some fans even attempted to sue over the $99.95 Pay-Per-View price.

Dr. Pietro Baio, who has worked with Phil Lo Greco, was appearing on the welterweight’s ‘Culinary Fighter‘ YouTube show.

WBN uncovered an episode where Baio accused the ‘Pac-Man’ of making it up.

Did Manny Pacquiao fake a shoulder injury vs Floyd Mayweather?

He was explaining his reasons why – Baio was in no doubt that Pacquiao’s revelation came out of sheer embarrassment for the manner of the Mayweather domination.

“So, we go back to the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and Pacquiao saying he had a shoulder injury,” said Baio.

“You know, looking at that fight and being a chiropractor and physiologist, I sort of call BS on that.

“Simply because of the fact that it wasn’t an issue the whole fight. You didn’t see him holding his shoulder. You didn’t see them rubbing him in the corner.

“He was able to hold his arm up and to throw his punches. If that shoulder itself is injured or he has a rotator cuff injury, he’s not going to be able to do that.

Pacquiao treatment

On Pacquiao showing pictures of pre-fight treatment, Baio added:

“Once again, you can get a video of anybody giving you an injection of anything. He might have just gotten a cortisone shot before or after to decrease inflammation.

“The thing to me is, if you look at the fight, he was consistently fighting the same way. The shoulder was never an issue – until he lost.

“In the boxing world, you never know what’s real and what’s fake. I’m going to sit here as a professional. I’m going to say that was fake.

“He lost. Floyd did his thing. I knew how Floyd was going to fight, and Pacquiao wasn’t prepared for that.

“So, moving forward, he came up with an injury to say why he didn’t perform as well as his Filipino fans would have wanted him to.

Since both are retired, Pacquiao has been linked to a rematch with Mayweather on the exhibition circuit.

