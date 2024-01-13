Groggy Julio Cesar Chavez Jr leaves jail, heads to rehab

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. left the county jail in Los Angeles to enter a rehabilitation program following bail orders from a judge.

Chavez posted a $50,000 bond to get out of lock-up on the condition that he went straight to a substance control center. The judge had made the order following three felony gun charges being handed down for possession of a ‘ghost gun’ found in the boxer’s home.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr leaves jail

Upon leaving the prison, a groggy-looking Chavez Jr. was greeted by reporters. He made his first comments since the situation arose last week.

“Everything is fine, thank God. Very good. They treated me very well. I am very well and ready to move forward,” said Chávez Jr.

A hearing is set for February 15 where more will be revealed on Chavez Jr’s fate.

His famous father, Julio Cesar Chavez, couldn’t be there for his offspring as he was in Mexico. Also, Chavez Jr. had made scathing comments about his dad to the media before the incident.

However, Chavez Sr. still showed support for the former WBC middleweight champion.

“Thank you for checking and worrying about my son Julio. Unfortunately, I confirm the news that spread today.

“My son Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested, and we are working with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation. I ask God that this be the moment that propels my son towards a useful and happy life.

“It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propelled my son towards a useful and happy life.

“I ask for your understanding. But due to legal issues, we cannot give more information. His lawyer, Guadalupe Valencia, is with him at this moment.

“Thanks for everything and blessings.”

Felony gun charges

Before his release, Valencia had stated: “I have nothing to say at this time. The arraignment was postponed until Thursday, and we will deal with the matter until then.

“Mr Chavez has an incredible family that supports him, and we will deal with this until Thursday.

“I thank them for their support. Everything is fine, everything is fine.”

If convicted of the charges, Chavez Jr. faces up to sixteen months in jail for his crime. At 37 years old, his career in the sport would almost certainly be over if the worst happened.

Chavez Jr. has a long history of struggling with life outside the ring, dating back to an incident in a Las Vegas hotel room during fight week for his clash with Canelo Alvarez.

Following the loss, watched by over a million on Pay Per View, Chavez has lost half of his six bouts.

