Julio Cesar Chavez blasts son Junior’s BS after stark accusations

Julio Cesar Chavez hopes his son puts an end to accusations made as the pair shared emotional videos through Chavez Jr’s addiction journey.

Chavez responded to allegations by Junior that he was abusive after trying to help his offspring through a difficult time with his vices.

Firstly, Chavez Jr. ripped into his dad with some serious name-calling.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. rips his father, Chavez Sr.

“I was kidnapped for three years because they did not let me see my children. I was not to leave my father or anyone else’s side,” said the troubled former WBC champion in a stark social media post.

“There are people whose children die or are in jail, and they go to see them. That is trash, like when he [my father] beat my mom, he’s trash! I got away from everyone, but they don’t leave me alone,”

Junior added even more revelations when saying: “They want to kill me. My dad is killing me, [my wife] has wanted to poison me.

“They are going to throw them all in the can. F*ck them all, let them pay, let them put them in jail so they know what it feels like.

“My father tore my mother to pieces. He beat her, he humiliated her, she is traumatized, she can no longer do anything.

“She was damaged for the rest of her life by the same guy [dad] who is damaging me. He’s a ‘bully’ who says he wants to help me. He better help his wife and daughter.”

Kidnapping

Embarrassed and having to address what his son claimed, Chavez denied any wrongdoing.

“Greetings to all of Mexico. I wish you all a happy new year. May God bless you. Regarding my son Julio, the truth about all the things he has said is that he keeps offending and hurting his wife and me with all the bullsh*t he says.

“Many people ask me why I don’t help him. The laws in the United States are very different. If I go after him [and bring him home], they can put me in jail. It is like a kidnapping.

“So I only want to say that I wish you all a happy new year. Just tell my son Julio that I love him very much. God bless you, son.

“May God grant you a ray of light so you can stop talking so much bullsh*t, please.””

