Julio Cesar Chavez Jr gets bail as shock viral video is denied again

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. posted bail after being arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm after a viral video was again dismissed.

Junior was ordered to return to court on February 15, where the former WBC champion has a potential sixteen-month sentence hanging over his head.

The judge ordered Chavez, who has a history of substance abuse and mental health issues, to enter a rehabilitation program immediately.

However, before Chavez had gone back to rehab, a video resurfaced that some claimed to be the fighter acting strangely in the hospital during a previous episode.

The clip, which has over five million views despite being old, was quickly dismissed by some as not being Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Father Chavez Sr had already put out a statement when the video first became public denying it was his son. Others state it is undeniably Chavez. Those claims cannot be corroborated.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. video

Pinche fentanilo, si está acabando con mi gran ídolo , el gran

Julio César Chávez Jr. pic.twitter.com/6Mdd2VOLGo — EL SOLITO. (@ElsolitoXXX) January 9, 2024

Mexico-based Chavez Sr. is beside himself with worry as he cannot be by his side in California.

“My son Julio Cesar Chávez Jr was arrested. We are working together with your lawyers to resolve the legal situation.”

“It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propelled my son towards a useful and happy life.

“I ask for your understanding. But due to legal issues, we cannot give more information. His lawyer, Guadalupe Valencia, is with him at this moment.

“Thanks for everything and blessings.”

Hearing and jail time

Valencia made his first comments on the situation before the hearing this week.

“I have nothing to say at this time. The arraignment was postponed until Thursday, and we will deal with the matter until then.

“Mr Chavez has an incredible family that supports him, and we will deal with this until Thursday.

“I thank them for their support. Everything is fine, everything is fine.”

World Boxing Counicl President Mauricio Sulaiman is always in the Chavez family corner.

“The WBC family offers unconditional support to the Chávez family, especially our beloved champion, JC Chávez. Everything will be fine with God’s favor.

“Dear Champion. This is one more test of the many you have faced in your life.

“I am a witness to the love you give to your children every day and the anguish that has invaded you for years. Everything’s going to be alright. Cheer up, champion.”

Due to the case’s high-profile nature, Chavez Jr. is more likely to face further rehabilitation than a custodial sentence.

He clearly needs help, and locking him up doesn’t seem to be a helpful scenario.

If he does get placed in jail, his father, Chavez Sr., will hope that the jolt will be the catalyst for a complete turnaround for his wayward son.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

