Julio Cesar Chavez Jr mindset fears after untraceable gun arrest

There are serious fears for the mental state of former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after he was arrested.

Police in Los Angeles were called by a concerned fan as Chavez Jr. displayed more worrying behavior.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr arrested for ‘ghost gun’

According to TMZ, Chavez was booked on a felony charge after cops found an untraceable’ ghost gun’ in the boxer’s home.

Chavez will hopefully get the wake-up call his father believes is needed for his son to stop his ongoing substance abuse.

Appearing on Bromeando con los Rivera in November, Chavez Sr. said: “I feel sorry for him [my son] because his children are little and he’s not enjoying them.

“It hurts me that he’s going to go crazy. It hurts me that he’s going to have an accident driving at [an early time] in the morning at full speed and that he’s going to have a heart attack from all the pills he takes.

“It’s very painful for me because [my] children are something else. The biggest pain I feel is that having my addiction clinics, I can’t help him.”

Another follower of JC Jr. stated he witnessed further disturbing behavior from Chavez, who appeared to be under the influence in online footage.

However, Chavez Jr. says his legendary father is the problem.

Kidnapped

“I was kidnapped for three years because they did not let me see my children. I was not to leave my father or anyone else’s side.

“There are people whose children die or are in jail, and they go to see them. That is trash, like when he [my father] beat my mom, he’s trash! I got away from everyone, but they didn’t leave me alone.

“They want to kill me. My dad is killing me, [my wife] has wanted to poison me.

“They are going to throw them all in the can. F*ck them all, let them pay, let them put them in jail so they know what it feels like.

“My father tore my mother to pieces. He beat her, he humiliated her, she is traumatized, she can no longer do anything.

“She was damaged for the rest of her life by the same guy [dad] who is damaging me. He’s a ‘bully’ who says he wants to help me. He better help his wife and daughter,” said Junior.

Chavez Sr. responded:

“The truth about all the things he has said is that he keeps offending and hurting his wife and me with all the bullsh*t he says.

“Many people ask me why I don’t help him. The laws in the United States are very different. If I go after him [and bring him home], they can put me in jail. It is like a kidnapping.

“So I only want to say that I wish you all a happy new year. Just tell my son Julio that I love him very much. God bless you, son.

“May God grant you a ray of light so you can stop talking so much bullsh*t, please.”

