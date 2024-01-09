Julio Cesar Chavez hopes arrest is wake-up call for wayward son

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez hopes a recent gun arrest will finally be the wake-up call his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. needs.

Chavez has been tearing his hair out over Chavez Jr’s behavior as the former world champion struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Junior has gone to rehab many times but continues to relapse despite consistent help. He had also made shocking claims against his father of abuse and mental torture.

Senior is unable to be there for his son due to the distance between Mexico and Los Angeles, where Chavez Jr. was arrested for illegal firearm possession.

Police found an untraceable ‘ghost gun’ in Chavez Jr’s home after a concerned member of the public dialed 911. Chavez was taken into custody and faces serious charges.

Julio Cesar Chavez comments on son’s arrest

Confirming the news, Chavez Sr. released a statement. He said: “Thank you for being on the lookout and worrying about my son Julio.

“Unfortunately, I confirm the news that spread today. My son Julio Cesar Chávez Jr was arrested. We are working together with your lawyers to resolve the legal situation.”

One of boxing’s greatest heroes, Chavez prays his wayward son will now turn his life around.

“It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propelled my son towards a useful and happy life.

“I ask for your understanding. But due to legal issues, we cannot give more information. His lawyer, Guadalupe Valencia, is with him at this moment.

“Thanks for everything and blessings.”

Unconditional support

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, a friend of the Chavez family, added: “The national and world boxing community is dismayed with the current situation of our champion Julio César Chávez Jr.

“The WBC family offers unconditional support to the Chávez family, especially our beloved champion, JC Chávez. Everything will be fine with God’s favor.”

Chavez responded to Sulaiman: “Thank you for your concern. I ask for privacy at this time.”

Sulaiman replied: “Dear Champion. This is one more test of the many you have faced in your life.

“I am a witness to the love you give to your children every day and the anguish that has invaded you for years. Everything’s going to be alright. Cheer up, champion.”

Chavez Jr. has been on a sharp downward spiral since losing to Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas seven years ago. At the time, he was robbed in his hotel room during fight weekend.

Fighting six times since then, Chavez has only won fifty percent. The 37-year-old’s last bout was in December 2021.

