Jermall Charlo NEW WBC middleweight champion, Canelo status elevated

World Boxing Council officials have voted unanimously to elevate the status of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez even further.

Canelo is the current pound for pound king and recognized as the most marketable fighter on the planet.

Due to this, the WBC has finalized the process to appoint Canelo as their Franchise Champion.

Explaining their reasoning, the WBC stated the following:

During its recent mid-year meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, the WBC Board of Governors approved rule 3.26 of the WBC Rules and Regulations. This creates the designation of WBC Franchise Champion.

The Franchise Champion is a special designation and status which the WBC may bestow to a current WBC World Champion. This is an elite boxer who has achieved and maintains the highest of statures in the sport.

Under Rule 3.26, in its discretion, the WBC may, upon a 2/3rd vote of the Board of Governors, designate in each weight category one WBC Franchise Champion.

A Franchise Champion shall enjoy special status with respect to his or her mandatory obligations, holding multiple titles and competing for titles of other organizations.

The WBC Board of Governors rules on a case-by-case basis.

The Word Boxing Council is proud to proclaim the designation of WBC Middleweight World Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as WBC Middleweight Franchise Champion.

The WBC is bestowing that honor upon Champion Alvarez due to his many accomplishments which have positioned him as major worldwide attraction in boxing. This comes in light of his unquestionable boxing career linked to our organization.

Canelo Alvarez has represented the WBC for eleven years with outstanding results in his professional career.

Including the following:

Drafted by the WBC to enter the “Ring Telmex” program in 2008.

Conquered the WBC – NABF championship in 2009.

Conquered the WBC – Youth championship in 2009:

Won the WBC – Silver Championship in 2010:

Conquered the vacant WBC Super Welterweight championship, defeating Matthew Hatton in 2011:

Defended the WBC Super Welterweight title 7 times:

Conquered the WBC Middleweight title and WBC Diamond Championship, defeating Miguel Cotto in 2015:

Participated in the first “Fight for Peace” event from Pope Francis Foundation Scholas Occurrentes and the BoxVal program, and defeated Amir Khan in 2016.

Regained the WBC middleweight championship by defeating Gennady Golovkin on September 15, 2018:

Has won the three WBC commemorative “Adolfo Lopez Mateos” belts. The Huichol belt vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Also the Chiapaneco belt vs. Gennady Golovkin, and the Mayan belt vs. Daniel Jacobs.

The WBC Franchise champion designation has been established to provide a unique status to those fighters who prove to be of an elite level and stature. Those who compete and have activity in multiple divisions, those who have accomplished success in the ring and hold a proven and unquestionable stature in the boxing industry.

Franchise Champion designation is awarded exclusively by the World Boxing Council and considers the following mutual agreements between the WBC, the champion and his promoter.

FRANCHISE CHAMPION

1. The Franchise Champion designation is exclusively by appointment of the WBC Board of Governors by a majority vote of the board.

2. This designation is not transferable and is exclusively to the fighter who receives such designation.

3. The Franchise Champion will be designated as WBC Emeritus Champion once he retires from boxing.

4. The Franchise Champion will proudly represent the WBC in every single fight as a reigning WBC champion. This is regardless of any specific conditions or titles being associated with all future fights. WBC rules and regulations will govern under the traditional conditions of boxing in the Franchise champion fights. WBC will approve through the franchise champion promoter every opponent scheduled to fight.







5. Franchise Champion agrees to participate in a minimum of two social responsibility events every year, organized and in conjunction with the WBC.

6. The WBC may recognize a WBC champion in the division or divisions where the Franchise champion currently competes.

7. The WBC may award a Diamond Championship belt in those fights in which the Franchise Champion engages. If the Franchise Champion loses, the winner will receive the Diamond belt and may be considered as mandatory contender of the division.

With Canelo’s appointment as Franchise Champion, WBC interim champion Jermall Charlo is now confirmed as WBC middleweight champion of the world.

Charlo will defend his WBC world championship this Saturday night in Houston vs. Brandon Adams.