Concern over Artur Beterbiev drug test findings thrown out

Artur Beterbiev is in the clear with the WBC following drug testing worries from opponent Callum Smith and his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The three-belt world light heavyweight champion was the subject of a media campaign conducted by Hearn. The Matchroom raised doubts during fight week over the December test.

He told several reporters Beterbiev showed an ‘atypical finding.’

However, despite Hearn wanting ‘more information’ and further scrutiny, the World Boxing Council says there’s nothing to see here.

After ten years in the sport, Hearn stating he needed more information regarding ‘atypical findings’ is a worry, especially for a promoter who has regularly dealt with adverse findings from his own fighters.

Artur Beterbiev cleared

Revealing their findings following a short investigation, the WBC clarified that Beterbiev was in the clear.

“Several press reports concerning the results of anti-doping tests performed on Champion Artur Beterbiev were aired. This came in connection with the upcoming defense of his WBC World Light Heavyweight against Callum Smith; the WBC is now clarifying the situation.

Two samples [one urine and another blood] were collected on December 6, 2023. They yielded analytical “atypical findings” for 5b-androstanediol and hGH [human growth hormones].

An atypical finding is not a positive result for a banned substance. The World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] defines an atypical finding as a report from a laboratory or other WADA-approved entity that requires further investigation.

That is precisely what the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association [VADA] did in this case. They are the entity that administers the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

In response to the atypical findings, VADA immediately ordered additional anti-doping tests on Champion Beterbiev.

Samples

To that end, VADA ordered samples to be collected from Beterbiev. They were taken on December 15, 2023 [urine], December 21, 2023 [blood and urine], and then again on January 3, 2024 [blood].

All of those samples yielded absolutely negative results.

Matchroom, Top Rank, the Quebec Commission, and all sanctioning bodies involved [WBC, IBF, and WBO] were notified. Also, the Association of Boxing Commissions [ABC] received notifications of all the results of the anti-doping tests Beterbiev has taken and all follow-up procedures.

It is widely known that there is no way to identify conclusively the source of an atypical finding.

In the case of 5b-androstanediol, it has been reported that the atypical findings can happen to anyone. They can be due to the rate at which certain people’s bodies metabolize naturally occurring testosterone-type compounds.

In the case of hGH, WADA provides specific criteria for accredited laboratories to report hGH levels as atypical or adverse findings.

Testosterone levels

In Champion Beterbiev’s case, the level of hGH detected did not meet the WADA criteria for an adverse finding. Therefore, it constitutes an atypical one.

Because the origin of an atypical finding is very difficult to identify, WADA recommends further testing to monitor any abnormal variations in testosterone levels.

In Champion Beterbiev’s case, the follow-up tests were negative. They yielded consistent testosterone levels without any spiking.

There was nothing that could have suggested exogenous intake of performance-enhancement substances was detected.

In short, Champion Beterbiev’s testing protocol and results lead only to one conclusion. There were no adverse findings.

In light of the testing measures taken and all results obtained, the WBC has not and will not take any adverse action in this matter.

The fight goes on.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.