Eddie Hearn warned to stay out of Gervonta Davis business

Eddie Hearn has been warned that he won’t have anything to do with a future fight between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney.

The Matchroom boss recently announced that Haney’s offer, conveyed through father Bill, of $20 million to Davis for a massive super-lightweight clash was genuine.

Hearn said the purse on the table was real, and if David came to the table, he could listen to some serious numbers.

Eddie Hearn wants Gervonta Davis talks

“We want to speak to Gervonta Davis. I reached out to him because we’ve got huge offers for him,” said Hearn to Fight Hub TV. “Bill knows those numbers [the reported $20 million].

“We’ve got offers from around the world to stage that fight. Unfortunately, Gervonta didn’t want to discuss them. We’ll move on and see what’s next, and hopefully, that fight can be made in the future.”

Asked what it might take to get Davis to listen, Hearn added: “I don’t know. There seems to be quite a bit of bad blood. That’s why I came in and messaged him to get it.

“I’m not really in the circle of butting heads at the moment with all those guys. But there is a huge amount of money for Gervonta Davis for that fight.

“I just wanted to let him know, but unfortunately, he didn’t want to know about it.”

Hearn had sent a personal text message to Davis, which contained a blunt answer of ‘no.’

“I think Gervonta believes he can beat everybody. But I’ve been around long enough to know that when people don’t like people.

“People say s— about people. It makes it a lot harder to make the fight. So obviously Bill [Haney], Calvin (Ford) is it, the trainer, and Leonard [Ellerbe].

“I’m just sitting back watching it going, ‘I can’t see this fight getting made at all.'”

Hearn ‘won’t have anything to do with it’

Ellerbe, who knows first-hand why Davis won’t entertain Hearn, fired a warning back.

“He tried to insert himself in Tank and Ryan. It ain’t never happening, buddy,” Ellerbe blasted. “He can’t offer Tank s—.

“If Tank wants to fight there, he’ll do it directly. Why would somebody need him to be in the middle of it? – Get the f out of here.

“Also, if Tank and Haney fight, the offer will come from Tank on his terms. It will be made directly to them, and he won’t have anything to do with it, that’s for sure.”

Repeating his statement, Ellerbe added: “One thing is for sure: if Tank decides he wants to fight in Saudi Arabia, Tank will deal directly. He [Hearn] damn sure won’t have anything to do with it.

“Just like he tried to insert himself in the Ryan [vs Davis] fight. You see how that played out.”

