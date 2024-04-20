Haney vs Garcia ring walk times, full undercard, and PPV info

World Boxing News provides Haney vs Garcia ring walk times, full undercard, TV, and Pay Per View information for Saturday night’s fight in New York.

Devin Haney battles Ryan Garcia in a twelve-round super lightweight world championship clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In chief support, undefeated, 140-pound contender Arnold Barboza Jr. faces Sean McComb.

Also, on the DAZN PPV telecast, Bektemir Melikuziev battles the unbeaten Pierre Dibombe. The WBA interim super flyweight belt is up for grabs as John “Scrappy” Ramirez takes on David Jimenez.

Opening the DAZN PPV, Charles Conwell puts his perfect record on the line against Nathaniel Gallimore.

Haney vs Garcia ring walk times

Haney and Garcia are due to enter the ring for the main event at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET and 4 am UK. The Pay Per View kicks off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET and 1 am UK.

Times are subject to change.

Full undercard

Arnold BARBOZA JR. vs. Sean McCOMB

Bektemir MELIKUZIEV vs. Pierre DIBOMBE

John RAMIREZ vs. David JIMENEZ

Charles CONWELL vs. Nathaniel GALLIMORE

Sergiy DEREVYANCHENKO vs. Vaughn ALEXANDER

Darius FULGHUM vs. Cristian OLIVAS

Jonathan CAÑAS vs. Markus BOWES

Amari JONES vs. Armel MBUMBA-YASSA

Kevin NEWMAN II vs. Eric ROBLES

Shamar CANAL vs Pedro BORGARO

PPV undercard quotes

ARNOLD BARBOZA, JR

“I want to thank Oscar, Bernard, and the whole Golden Boy team for putting on a great show. Thank you for doing the promotion and all the hard work. Next is for me. I’m excited for the opportunity to be on the card. The biggest card of the year. I think all eyes are going to be on me for our fight. Since I was five and a half years old, I have been just a kid from El Monte. I have a saying. I’m forever grateful but never satisfied. I want it to say “Barboza vs. Everybody” instead of “Haney vs. Garcia.”

BEKTEMIR MELIKUZIEV

“Hello, everyone. Thank you so much for being here. I want to thank Oscar and Bernard for this opportunity; it’s a huge show. I’m glad to be a part of it, and you know when I’m in the ring, it’s Bully Time. Let’s go on Saturday!”

JOHN “SCRAPPY” RAMIREZ

“That’s when opportunity meets preparation. I have been boxing for seven years. My main mission was to become a world champion. I didn’t care about the amateurs. I had to do it, and I did it. But no, I’m here. I’ve been consistent and persistent in chasing the dream. I sacrificed a lot. I haven’t cut corners; I’ve been disciplined, and this is the life that I chose.”

CHARLES CONWELL

I’m excited. I’m back in the ring after a long layoff. I prepared very well, and someone has to pay for that. I’m excited to be here, so let’s make it happen.

Haney vs Garcia Pay Per View info

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship that Golden Boy Promotions presents in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing.

The event will occur on Saturday, April 20, on DAZN PPV live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. US PPV costs $89.99. UK viewers can purchase for £19.99. For a complete list, visit DAZN.com.

