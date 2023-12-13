Gervonta Davis accused of avoiding Devin Haney fight

Gervonta Davis has been accused of actively avoiding Devin Haney after the best was named one of the best in boxing today.

Following Haney’s win over Regis Prograis, Davis was the name on everybody’s lips for a massive Pay Per View clash in 2024.

However, Bill and Devin Haney both state that “Tank” is looking at other opponents for a potential March return. Haney is not on that list, according to them both.

Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney

Devin said: “Tank doesn’t want to fight. If he really wanted to fight, he would be trying to build up the fight. Instead, he’s trying to knock it down or say I’m only selling because of this or that.

“If he really wanted to fight me, he would say it’s a big fight and the best fight for boxing. He only talks down on the fight. But like I’ve said, they say everything, but let’s fight.”

Asked what was next for him if Davis was unavailable, Haney added: “I don’t know. I want to talk to my dad and see what’s next. I want to do a fight at 147, but there’s a lot of big fights at 140.

“I’m into making the biggest, best fights in the sport of boxing. That’s where I’m at. I became undisputed at 135, made history, and am in the history books forever.

“Now I want to make the biggest fights happen, for the most money, to be honest. My dad’s been looking at the 147 lb landscape. You would have to ask him.”

Tank should fight Haney

When prompted for a response, Bill immediately fired at Davis.

“Tank and his team have consistently lied to the people. So a message to all the fans is to stop letting Tank and his team p— on your head and tell you it’s raining with these insignificant fights.

“They are saying it’s ‘for the culture.’ Devin represents the culture. He represents boxing and what boxing should be and what boxing is.”

On whether Ryan Garcia would be an alternative target, Devin concluded: “That’s a possibility, that’s a mega-fight. I’ve been calling out Ryan for years now, and it’s good to hear that he finally wants to fight.

“It sucks that it came after he took an L, but it was only a matter of time. But now he finally wants to call me out. At the end of the day, it’s still a big fight.

“Like I said, I want to make the best fights, biggest fights happen. What’s crazy is I saw Ryan right before I went into training camp. He didn’t say anything about fighting me.

“So, I literally was shopping. We ran into each other at a store. He didn’t say anything about fighting.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.